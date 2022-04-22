Mitch Kupchak, Hornets release statement regarding Borrego’s dismissal

On Friday, the Charlotte Hornets relieved head coach James Borrego of his duties, ending his four-year term as the team’s head coach.

Behalf of the Hornets, President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak put out a statement announcing the change.

“I want to thank JB for his hard work and commitment during these past four seasons,” said Kupchak. “Beyond his work as a coach, he is a tremendous person. I wish him and his family the best in the future. These decisions are always difficult. Having said that, we have a talented, young core of players which has me very excited about the future of the Hornets. We will begin the search for our new head coach immediately.

In four years as head coach, Borrego held a 138-163 record, including 10-win improvements in each of the last three seasons and two-straight trips to the Play-In tournament.

