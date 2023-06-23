Mitch Kupchak gives update on Hornets star LaMelo Ball and more after NBA Draft

In the weeks leading up to Thursday night’s NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets had a pretty important person hanging out at Spectrum Center.

That would be LaMelo Ball, the team’s All-Star point guard.

Ball was a special guest inside Novant Health Training Center on more than one occasion, taking a seat alongside some very distinguished individuals. He witnessed plenty of the Hornets’ pre-draft workouts, serving as a key presence when the likes of Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson and others were being tested in drills.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, we didn’t ask or solicit his opinion,” team president/general manager Mitch Kupchak said early Friday morning, “but I did tell them when the players were going to come in. He’s in here every day, getting treatment, on the court, running, shooting, lifting weights. So, I see him every day.

“We always have a conversation, ‘How’s the draft? How’s it going? What do you think?’ And I said, ‘Listen, these guys are coming in, why don’t you come by and watch?’ So, several of our players came by and watched the workouts, and that’s something I don’t recall Melo doing in the past.”

Perhaps this is the new LaMelo Ball. The 4.0 version.

He is heading into his fourth season after all. And apparently, he’s maturing and taking on more of a leadership role, which is a necessity since the Hornets aren’t armed with a lot of veterans on the roster. He’s been a mainstay in the gym during the offseason, especially of late.

Advertisement

“He sat with our coach, he sat with Michael (Jordan), he sat with the new to-be owners,” Kupchak said. “So, it served a lot of purpose for him to be here and that’s not typically something he’s done in the past. He’s kind of in and out, right? And, he seemed at home hanging out with the coach and ownership.

“When the players were working out, he paid attention. But he wasn’t involved in the process or the decision. I would never ask a player what we should do. But, yeah, he was there.”

Besides his piqued interest in the prospects, there’s something else that has the Hornets excited about Ball: he is on the mend and right where he should be physically following his March 1 surgery to repair a fractured right ankle.

It’s certainly encouraging — and welcomed — news for the Hornets.

Advertisement

“His rehab, the bone was probably 100 percent healed six weeks ago,” Kupchak said. “In terms of MRIs and X-rays, it’s 100% healed. He’s been on the basketball court for 4-6 weeks, running, shooting, jumping. He has not scrimmaged yet. He’s not played one-on-one, two-on-two. He could, but we are not even July 1st yet. What’s the rush? So, he’s ... I can’t say ahead of schedule. This is exactly what the doctor expected, so we are good.”

Mum on Miles

Although Miles Bridges remains a part of the Hornets’ plans, as the Observer has reported, Kupchak refused to delve into the possibility of a reunion with the restricted free agent.

Bridges pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence in November and sat out the entire season, the NBA handed down a 30-game suspension in April, but since Bridges didn’t sign an NBA contract this past season, the league determined he has to serve only 10 games in 2023-24 before he’s eligible to play.

Advertisement

Kupchak didn’t offer much on a Bridges return.

“That’s a tougher topic,” Kupchak said. “He’s been gone a year and it’s difficult to kind of wade through in a press conference like this. So, I’m going to have to decline talking about it.”

PJ still in the plans

From the sound of things, PJ Washington remains a priority for the Hornets.

Washington is headed for restricted free agency after the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on an extension before the deadline prior to this past season. He’s seeking a lucrative deal and has multiple potential suitors for his services, league sources told the Observer, and might not come cheap.

Advertisement

An integral part of the roster, Washington posted a career-high 15.7 points per game in 2022-23, starting all 73 games he played in. His versatility is immensely essential for the Hornets, allowing him to guard more than one position, and they can’t deny his importance.

“I think it goes without saying with PJ, every year he’s gotten better,” Kupchak said. “And last year he had a very, very good year. And over the course of the four years, he’s really grown up and he’s turned into quite the professional. So, we are very pleased with his play on the court and off the court. He’s really matured into a nice young man and a good player.”