Mitch Garver's go-ahead HR
Mitch Garver hits a go-ahead home run to left-center field to give the Twins a 2-1 lead in the 2nd
Olivia Breen, the British double Paralympic world champion who will compete at the Tokyo Games next month, was left "speechless" after being told that her briefs were "too short and inappropriate" by an official at the English Championships. Welsh para-athlete Breen was wearing official 2021 Adidas briefs when the incident occurred after she competed in the long jump in Bedford at Sunday's event and questioned whether a male competitor would be subjected to similar remarks.
It pays to play well in major championships.
The fan who hit Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball during Saturday's game at Yankee Stadium has been banned for life from every MLB ballpark.
Now this was Bucco Bizarro at its best. The Pittsburgh Pirates swiped three runs Sunday when Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker mistakenly batted a fair ball into foul territory, prompting a wild argument in which New York manager Luis Rojas was ejected. With the bases loaded and one out in the first inning, Kevin Newman hit a dribbler down the third base line.
The Red Sox have been in a bit of a funk as of late. Here's how their struggles impacted their spot in our updated MLB Power Rankings.
Injuries and bad production have been the story of the Yankees outfield. They need a new player in the mix.
After closing with a 65, Brooks Koepka never cracked a smile during his post-round news conferences at the 149th British Open.
Ray Allen had some nasty scrapes after a bike crash.
LeBron James made an appearance during Game 5 of the NBA Finals and drew the attention of many throughout the game.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has started 146 career games, and he has played for eight teams. The quarterback this season is the unquestioned starter for his ninth team, and Fitzpatrick rates Washington as the best opportunity he has had in his now 17-year career. “This is the best situation I’ve ever been in or the best situation [more]
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
A Yankees fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo in the outfield on Saturday night, which prompted Alex Cora to pull his team from the game briefly.
The LPGA mom squad is about to get bigger.
Farhan Zaidi and Scott Harris know how championship aspirations can alter a trade deadline mindset, but the Giants still will walk a fine-line as the July 30 deadline looms.
Johnny Cueto's shimmy even makes some of his opponents smile.
As Phoenix tries to force a Game 7, Devin Booker defends Chris Paul's playoff shortcoming while Paul defends Booker's solo scoring dominance.
So much for Bryson DeChambeau and the rest of the hulks taking over the world of golf. Next week, the Olympics could well witness a 5ft 9in player ranked outside the PGA Tour’s top 90 longest drivers take a golden route to the top of the game’s rankings. Everything about Collin Morikawa’s remarkable two-year career so far indicates that he is eminently capable of following up Sunday’s Open victory with further glory in Tokyo and thus providing proof that his beloved sport is not yet entirely the
Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann, and other potential gems for Seattle.
Michael Felger and Cedric Maxwell discuss which star players around the league would make sense for the Celtics to trade Jaylen Brown for.
Slow play issues? Never been a problem for Kevin Kisner, long known as one of the quickest players on the PGA Tour.