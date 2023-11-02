Mitch Garver speaks with FOX 4 after World Series win
Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver speaks with FOX 4's Jeff Kolb after the team won the first World Series in franchise history.
Only 9.18 million viewers tuned in for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, an all-time low.
Gabriel Moreno struck first with a solo home run in the fourth. The Diamondbacks kept adding on from there.
Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia are the two favorites to win World Series MVP.
The Astros got a run on Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning of Game 6. The Rangers responded and never looked back.
2021 Braves. 2022 Astros. 2023 Rangers. Smith played for all of them.
It was a thriller until the late innings, when the Rangers' bats broke it open to clinch the title.
Starting pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Zac Gallen both delivered incredible performances before the Rangers' offense came through late.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
The Diamondbacks could not stop the Rangers' shortstop in the World Series.
The Rangers are on the verge of their first championship.
The Rangers, playing without postseason hero Adolis García, scored five runs in the second and third innings Tuesday.
