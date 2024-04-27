Mitch Evans Leads Jaguar To Formula E Victory In Monaco

Simon Galloway

Mitch Evans clinches victory at the 2024 Monaco E-Prix, breaking a streak of four previous misses where he led but didn’t secure a win in the Principality.

Evans and Jaguar TCS Racing teammate Nick Cassidy achieved a stunning one-two finish, perfectly executing the team's strategy and recording the team’s second such triumph in Formula E history.

The GP layout witnessed 197 overtakes and a number of dramatic incidents during the sixth Monaco E-Prix.

Mitch Evans won the 2024 Formula E Monaco E-Prix Saturday, breaking his streak of four prior misses where he led but didn't win. Leading his Jaguar TCS Racing teammate Nick Cassidy, Evans executed the team's strategy flawlessly, securing a dominant one-two finish for the British team.

It was his first Monaco win and Jaguar TCS Racing's second one-two finish in Formula E.

“It feels mega,” Evans said. “A lot of relief to finally get that first win here. It feels like it should have come a few years earlier, but finally got it done today. Extra special as it’s my first win of the season as well here.”

Leading the charge alongside teammate Nick Cassidy, the Jaguar TCS Racing duo showcased strategic superiority as they surged to the front on Lap 11, overtaking their competitors, including Stoffel Vandoorne of DS Penske who had initially led the pack.

Evans' adept use of ATTACK MODE allowed them to maintain a comfortable lead and navigate challenges such as an early Virtual Safety Car period caused by Edo Mortara's incident at Swimming Pool.

As the race progressed, Evans relinquished the lead to Cassidy on Lap 14 while ensuring they maintained their position at the front of the pack. Evans reclaimed the lead on Lap 17, securing a well-deserved victory for both him and Jaguar TCS Racing. DS Penske’s podium with Vandoorne marks the Belgian’s first podium since his Formula E championship win – a significant feat for the team in front of a home crowd.

“It’s an unreal feeling,” Cassidy said. “It’s been an epic day. Last year, we were 1-2 as well so it’s pretty cool actually that it’s the other way around, I’m really happy for him. We can be really proud of our effort today and it’s a great result for Jaguar TCS Racing.”

With this victory, Evans bumps himself up to fifth in the drivers’ standing and solidifies his position as a championship frontrunner for Season 10, while Jaguar TCS Racing maintains its impressive lead in the Teams' running.

Behind the top three, Vandoorne’s teammate Jean-Éric Vergne was close behind in fourth. Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche finished fifth, while Oliver Rowland of Nissan Formula E Team crossed the line sixth. Seventh place went to Antonio Felix da Costa of TAG Heuer Porsche, followed by Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz of Nissan Formula E Team. Captain of consistency, Maximilian Günther of Maserati MSG Racing, took ninth place securing more points for the Monaco-based outfit, while Norman Nato of Andretti Formula E rounded out the top ten.

“Hopefully this is a turning point for me and I can start to consistently get big points,” Evans said. “I’ve been chipping away at it but nothing too crazy so it’s come at a crucial time. It just feels amazing, and a massive team effort with Nick today to get a Jaguar 1-2 here in Monaco.”

The Formula E series heads to Berlin for a double-header on May 11 and 12.

Monaco E-Prix Results