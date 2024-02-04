Mitch Albom: A comment on our new 'no comments' policy: It's correct

I once wrote a column previewing the Kentucky Derby and, trying to be creative, wrote it as if I were interviewing one of the horses.

I thought it was clever. But later that week, I received a letter from a reader. Inside was my column, returned to me, with these magic marker words written over it:

A JACKASS TALKS TO A HORSE.

I kept that returned column over my desk for several years, a humbling reminder that not everything you try works. Maybe the reader was a bit harsh, or trying to be funny. The thing is, I got the message.

But nobody else saw it.

Which brings us, many years later, to the death of this newspaper’s comments section. It was halted last week, as explained by our editor in chief, “due to the time investment needed to produce a safe and constructive dialogue.”

The Free Press thus joins numerous organizations over the years, from NPR.org to USA TODAY, in ditching comments, often because it becomes too costly to try and ensure everyone plays nice.

No surprise.

The comments space is a modern invention. It arrived with the digital age. Once the world became all about clicks — and clicks were how newspapers and other websites made their money — luring viewers in new ways was all the rage.

Which is when reader comments began appearing just below the last line of news articles. It “increased engagement,” we were told (which meant more clicks), and was hailed for giving readers a larger voice in the paper.

Still, I remember when the Free Press started displaying comments. I thought it was a bad idea then. I think it’s a bad idea today.

Why? Well, maybe because I spent so many years in sports, or because I also work in talk radio, but I have seen how quickly “civil” discussions on “issues” devolve into little more than name-calling and personal insults.

And, as I feared, many comments threads, including those at the Free Press, did exactly that.

No surprise this was out of hand

For those of you who never read a comments thread, here is how they too often go.

An article can be posted — not even an opinion column, let’s say a major investigative piece that took months to research — and as soon as the last line is finished, comments from readers who do not have to identify themselves begin to appear.

A typical thread:

-Excellent article. This is a real issue.

-Typical liberal tripe from this liberal rag.

-Better than MAGA garbage!

-Right. I guess you wish Trump wrote it.

-Every time you comment, you just show how stupid you are.

-The writer went to Michigan State. He’s just angry that Sparty is so pathetic.

-Bite me. Go GREEN!

-This writer sucks.

This can go on for inches and inches of digital space. Yet for a long time, newspapers were happy to host such vitriol, despite pleas from journalists who wondered why, after years of study, climbing the ladder, and adhering to the strict rules of what can and can’t be said under a code of ethics, they were sharing the same space with “writers” who were under no rules whatsoever and called themselves SEXYDUDE313 (The Free Press, in order to combat this, insisted a few years ago that commenters use their Facebook page).

Now. Those of us old enough to remember when newspapers meant rubber bands, bicycles and porch tosses, recall that “Letters to the Editor” have long been part of this business. The practice dates to the 18th century.

But a “Letter to the Editor” was exactly that. It went to the newspaper first, and had to be vetted. In the old days, it had to have a real name and a real return address as well.

It wasn’t real time, back and forth lava-spewing. Too many comments sections become personal venting chambers for people with way too much time and way too much anger. Trolls dominate. Healthy discourse is overrun.

These sections also became a private sneering space for readers. I know some folks who admit to reading the first couple paragraphs of a story, then going right to the guilty pleasure of nasty comments. Let’s face it. If we don’t like the writer or the gist of a piece, we might take silent glee in reading a nice hot skewering by dozens of angry respondents.

But is that really appealing to the better angels of our nature?

Or, a less lofty question, do we need it?

Free speech, uninterrupted

Some people are angry at this decision. They liked leaving comments and argue that if the conversation devolves, so be it. Eliminating them is suppressing free speech.

Not quite. Nasty comments may be free speech, but there is no law that demands they appear in the digital pages of a newspaper.

Somewhere along the line, newspaper space has come to be viewed as communal, a kibbutz yard, everyone entitled to the same access. It is not, and never has been. It is a place for professional journalists, who hopefully adhere to professional standards, to report, analyze and comment on the news.

It is not open mic night.

Why does no one complain that the local TV news doesn’t allow everybody to enter the studio and walk on camera, shouting their viewpoints after a reported piece? Should political books or business biographies come with extra pages at the back, filled with regular folks’ comments, despite having no credentials? Would those who demand the right to pen in a newspaper “This writer sucks” welcome journalists to come to their workplaces, look over their shoulder, and yell, “Terrible!”

Your opinions are still welcomed

Look. No one is limiting free speech. You can wail about any news article — this one included — as freely as you like, in your home, with friends at a bar, or, as is most common, on social media.

But SEXYDUDE313 is not entitled, by law or by business, to say anything he wants in a newspaper. I’m not sure where that idea came from. Maybe because sites like X, Instagram and Facebook wouldn’t exist without the ability to give a thumbs-up, a heart emoji, or a comment.

But I’m not surprised to learn that, according to several studies, comments sections rank as the second most common place for online harassment, behind only social media.

In addition, the “free speech” of comments sections can actually have a chilling effect on good journalism. I know many writers who don’t pursue sensitive topics or look behind a popular trend because they don’t want to get hammered by hundreds of nasty posts. And while this business should require bravery on occasion, sharing space with people who just want to call you names isn’t how good journalism is encouraged.

The person who sent me “A JACKASS TALKS TO A HORSE” had the right to say it, and did so. I got it.

But it didn’t happen in front of the whole world. And here’s the thing many people today don’t understand: not everything has to.

Contact Mitch Albom: malbom@freepress.com. Check out the latest updates with his charities, books and events at MitchAlbom.com. Follow him @mitchalbom.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Mitch Albom: A comment on our new 'no comments' policy: It's correct