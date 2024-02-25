Mitch Albom: Biden keeps forgiving student loans — no matter who says don't

Look, nobody is against getting money back from the government. That, we all can rally around. The fact that this is not happening with President Joe Biden’s decision to forgive another $1.2 billion in student loan debt tells us something.

It tells us that while we all like refunds, we like them to be fair. Deserved. And legal.

Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that Biden’s zealous plan to forgive nearly $400 billion in student loan debt was against the law.

That ought to settle things, right?

But Biden, hellbent on keeping this campaign promise in an election year where he desperately needs young votes, went around the nine justices, went around Congress, and issued his own loan cancellation orders that have already reached $138 billion. He bragged last week that the Supreme Court “didn’t stop me.”

Didn’t stop me? Correct me if I’m wrong, but if most of us thumb our nose at a Supreme Court ruling, we’re not free to be hailed as heroes, right?

Protesters gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of the oral arguments in two cases that challenge President Joe Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan.

And therein lies the issue that folks have with Biden’s action. It isn’t fair. It doesn’t work for everybody. And it reeks of political hubris — from a president who often complains about others exhibiting that quality.

Amongst the changes Biden announced last week was that he will forgive your debt if you are enrolled in the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, have been paying on a federal loan for 10 years, and had an original debt on that loan of less than $12,000.

Sorry. But already paying for 10 years? And less than 12K? Doesn’t that sound like people managing to deal with their loans? Why do they suddenly need their obligation erased — when it isn’t actually erased, but rather put on the back of others who will pay for it in higher taxes or greater interest on our soaring national debt?

So why just them?

In addition, Biden will now reduce payments required to just 5% (down from 10%) of borrowers’ discretionary income above 225% of the poverty level (up from 150%).

And you no longer have to include your spouse’s income when considering your payments. So in theory, if your spouse is well off and you are not working, if you file taxes separately, you could have your payments reduced dramatically.

Now, again, everyone loves a government refund. But when one group alone benefits, you hear a national outcry of “What about us?” In this case, it rises from a long list of Americans, including: 1. those who already paid their student loans; 2. those who never went to college; 3. those who chose community college for financial reasons; 4. those who took private debt to pay for college, and 5. those who have many other forms of debt they, too, would like forgiven, including mortgage, credit card, small business loans, property tax, etc.

Biden’s act also fails to address the real problem, which is the mind-boggling fees to attend private colleges in the first place. Come on. Should kids really be shelling out over $80,000 a year to study art history at Northwestern? Where is the action on that?

The cost of a plan not many wanted

Like many of you, I had student loans. A couple of them. After I borrowed the money, I got a box of payment slips that went out 30 years. Every month, for three decades, I wrote a check and paid what I owed. (They’re finished, in case you’re wondering.)

Another 125,000 borrowers will have their student loan debt erased, the Biden administration announced.

Now, if someone had offered to cancel my debt along the way, I’d have been thrilled. Why lie about that? But would I think it was fair? No. I borrowed the money, I got something for it (a couple of higher ed degrees). Same as if I borrowed for a car. Or a house. Or to start a business.

Biden’s comments last week about “MAGA Republicans” and “special interest” groups being the villains he overcame to hand this money over, as if he were some Robin Hood of college campuses, just frames this as what it is: an election year performance to swing votes his way.

But it’s taxpayers’ money he’s handing out, not his. And whatever votes he may gain from the beneficiaries, he could lose from those who bristle against it. A 2023 poll showed that only 25% of Americans felt Biden should forgive all student loans. And the more income a person has, the lower the approval goes.

Student loan borrowers already had a three-year, interest-free pause for COVID-19. No arguments there. We all suffered through COVID. But after the House and the Senate both voted it down, and the Supreme Court ruled against it, the fact that Biden keeps brazenly finding ways to use taxpayer money to paint over the accounts receivable ledger seems more about him and his political needs than the welfare of the country.

After all, if you are freed from a loan you willfully agreed to, try turning to the person who didn’t go to college, who paid off their debts, or who is struggling to handle a mortgage, medical bills, or a small business loan, and tell them why you deserve something they don’t. I couldn’t.

Contact Mitch Albom: malbom@freepress.com. Check out the latest updates with his charities, books and events at MitchAlbom.com. Follow him @mitchalbom.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Biden keeps forgiving student loans — no matter who says don't