Mistler's double propels OHS to 8-7 Sectional Quarterfinal win

May 20—The top-seeded Oneonta baseball team survived a late comeback to beat eighth-seeded Thomas A. Edison 8-7 in the Section IV Class B Quarterfinals Monday at home.

Oneonta opened a 6-0 lead in the second inning before finding themselves trailing 7-6 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Tanner Tubia drew a walk and Jameson Brown was intentionally walked before Bruce Mistler hit a two-out, two-run double to take an 8-7 lead that Britten Zeh was able to hold onto with a clean seventh inning on the mound.

Nolan Stark hit a two-run home run and singled while Brady Carr doubled and Mistler had two hits and four RBI in the win.

Stark was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over six innings without allowing an earned run for the Yellowjackets.

Oneonta will host fourth-seeded Odessa-Montour/Watkins Glen on Wednesday.

Unatego/Franklin blanked Tioga 12-0 in five innings in the first round of the Section IV Class C Quarterfinals Monday at home.

U/F scored 11 runs in the first inning and cruised from there.

Chase Birdsall tallied two hits and five RBI while Xander Johnson and Reese James each drove in a run in the win.

The Spartan Devils did not allow a hit as Braeden Johnson struck out 10 over four innings while Xander Johnson struck out three in the fifth inning to seal the win.

Fourth-seeded U/F will take on the winner of Union Springs and Newfield in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Oneonta 8, Thomas A. Edison 7

TAE ... 003 103 0 — 7 8 0

OHS ... 150 002 X — 8 8 5

TAE: Cheplick (L) and Shiller

OHS: Nolan Stark (W) and Britten Zeh (7,S) and Jameson Brown

HR: Nolan Stark (OHS)

2B: Bruce Mistler (OHS), Brady Carr (OHS), Beam (TAE)

Unatego/Franklin 12, Tioga 0

T ... 000 00X X — 0 0 3

U/F ... (11)01 0XX X — 12 6 0

T: Rought (L), Godfrey (1), Bombard (2) and Rought

U/F: Braeden Johnson (W), Xander Johnson (5)

SOFTBALL

The Cooperstown softball team rallied to score three runs in the seventh inning to tie but fell to Central Valley Academy 6-5 in eight innings at home Saturday.

Katie Crippen had a pair of doubles, a single and two runs scored for the Hawkeyes while Nina Burr doubled and drove in a run, Tori France had three hits and two runs scored and Jensen Merwin had two hits and an RBI.

Emmy Lippitt struck out five over eight innings in the circle for Cooperstown.

Sierra Stanley singled to drive in a run and put Central Valley Academy on top in the eighth inning.

Cooperstown falls to 12-7 and will visit Tully on Tuesday in the first round of the Section III Class C Tournament.

Central Valley Academy 6, Cooperstown 5 (Saturday)

CV ... 020 030 01 — 6 8 1

Coop ... 002 000 30 — 5 13 5

CV: Anna Johannssen (W) and Kenna Seymour

Coop: Emmy Lippitt (L) and Katie Crippen

2B: Katie Crippen 2 (Coop), Nina Burr (Coop), Isabella Kleban (CV), Lauren Kelly (Coop)