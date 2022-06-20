Mistakes we made in 2021, Part 2: Giants, Darnold & dual-threat QBs

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski go back through the mistakes they made in the 2021 fantasy football season to see if they can learn from them and apply those lessons to the 2022 season.

The guys hid their list of mistakes from each other until we pressed record, which leads to tons of fun as we re-live the nightmarish seasons for the New York Giants, Sam Darnold, Allen Robinson and more. This episode might just change your mind on drafting a QB early!

