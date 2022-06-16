Mistakes we made in 2021, Part 1: 49ers, Cowboys & young QBs
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dallas CowboysLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- San Francisco 49ersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don go back through the mistakes they made in the 2021 fantasy football season to see if they can learn from them and apply those lessons to the 2022 season.
Chief amongst the things these guys got wrong are the San Francisco 49ers (almost every player), the Dallas Cowboys and evaluating rookies properly. Find out if they’re mad at themselves for these mistakes, and how they plan to use them to become better at fantasy going forward.
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts