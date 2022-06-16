Mistakes we made in 2021, Part 1: 49ers, Cowboys & young QBs

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don go back through the mistakes they made in the 2021 fantasy football season to see if they can learn from them and apply those lessons to the 2022 season.

Chief amongst the things these guys got wrong are the San Francisco 49ers (almost every player), the Dallas Cowboys and evaluating rookies properly. Find out if they’re mad at themselves for these mistakes, and how they plan to use them to become better at fantasy going forward.

