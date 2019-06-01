Mistakes mounting as Red Sox express frustration with sloppy play, particularly by Eduardo Nunez, in loss to Yankees originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

NEW YORK -- With runs precious and the Red Sox trailing 3-1 in the fifth inning on Friday, Eduardo Nunez committed an egregious baseball sin, and the Red Sox are running out of Hail Marys and Our Fathers to say as penance.

Nunez was picked off second base by catcher Gary Sanchez to end the frame, and the Red Sox went meekly in a 4-1 loss that continued their trend of mental mistakes during a mediocre stretch of baseball that has dropped them back within a game of .500 at 29-28.

Caught in the Kraken's clutch. pic.twitter.com/cSLLind3ZH — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 1, 2019

"To me, it's just frustrating," said DH J.D. Martinez. "I feel like we're obviously, I don't want to say scuffling to get into a groove. It's just frustrating, because we get something going, and someone slips up, or one [expletive]-up, or something like that and it just kind of spirals. It sucks because you're right, it's happened several times this year, but there's going to be a time when it cleans up, just from the law of averages."

The Red Sox aren't going to wait for the mistakes to fix themselves, manager Alex Cora said.

"It can't happen," he said. "Seems like the last seven, eight days we regressed back to being sloppy around the bases. That can't happen. Benny's putting good at-bats against Happ. It's a play that probably was a set pick, a set play, but that can't happen. He knows it."

Nunez apologized in the dugout for the "rookie mistake," but now the question remains, when the Red Sox will start eliminating these costly miscues?

"You know, we're going to make mistakes, it's a long season," said Nunez, who took an extra secondary lead in the hopes of getting a good jump, even though. realistically, he would've scored on most hits to the outfield. "I apologized because I know there's two outs, two guys on base, it can change the game. It was a rookie mistake and I told him, 'My bad'. That's not going to happen again."

The frustration in the voice of defending MVP Mookie Betts was obvious. It's one thing to be outplayed. It's another to beat yourself.

"Just paying attention to little details," he said. "We've had some mishaps throughout the course of the year, lack of focuses that went on. Have to clean that up before we take some steps forward.

"I think it's everybody," he added when asked who would address it. "We know what's going on. We know where we have lacked some focus. It's one of those things we have to figure out a way to clean it up. We can talk about it, but we have to put it into action."

