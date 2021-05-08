Mistakes mount as Mitchell High School is swept by Brandon Valley

May 8—VALLEY SPRINGS — Miscues and lack of offensive production doomed Mitchell High School in a baseball doubleheader against Brandon Valley Friday.

Twice the Kernels had the lead entering the fifth inning and they could not seal the win on either occasion. Mitchell had as many hits (three) as errors in Game 1, as the Lynx scored all seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings for a 7-1 win.

In Game 2, the Kernels led 2-0 heading into the fifth, but Brandon Valley scored 11 runs on four hits to score a 12-3 win.

"It was two really good starting pitching performances," MHS head coach Luke Norden said, "and defensively, miscues added up and offensively not moving runners and getting hits when we needed to. It's disappointing."

Jonah Schmidt drove in Mitchell's lone run on an RBI double in the fourth, but three errors in the fifth led to three runs by Brandon Valley (16-12). In the sixth, the Lynx got back-to-back RBI singles from Logan Kelling and Ayden Spicer with two outs and then Nick Hokenstad clubbed a two-run home run to left centerfield to seal the win.

Jake Helleloid took the loss, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and struck out five in six innings. Carson Aksdal got the win, tossing a complete-game and striking out eight for the Lynx.

"The (Brandon Valley) did not one time intentionally throw the ball on the inside corner and we couldn't figure that out," Norden said. "It was like we were going up there blind, with no knowledge of a pitcher and what he was trying to attack. We just let him do it the entire game."

Schmidt was on-point for Mitchell (11-9) on the mound to begin Game 2, allowing one hit through four innings. Despite stranding a runner in scoring position during three consecutive innings — including the bases loaded in the third — Schmidt's pitching kept the Kernels in front 2-0.

But six walks and four hits allowed Brandon Valley to take the lead in an 11-run fifth. The Lynx got a two-run double from Joe Kolbeck, and after a pitching change with two outs and a 3-2 lead, they tacked on eight more runs.

Schmidt allowed two earned runs on five hits and eight walks, while striking out five in 4 2/3 innings. He also drove in two runs at the plate.

Nick Hokenstad went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while a trio of pitchers surrendered one earned run on four hits and struck out 12.

"If you look at our batting average compared to our batting average against, going into tonight we were hitting over 100 points better than our opponents and we're two games over .500," Norden said. "That doesn't make any sense, but then you look at the amount of errors that we've had and the amount of walks that we've had that have cost us. That leads you directly to why our struggle is where it's at right now."

Mitchell hosts Rapid City Central in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Sunday at Cadwell Park.