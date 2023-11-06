Late mistakes doom Dak Prescott and Cowboys once again | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab hop on “Sunday Night Blitz” Podcast to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles dramatic win over the Dallas Cowboys, and debate why the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys always seem to come up just short in the biggest moments.

Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

JASON FITZ: I watched this Philly-Dallas game and I thought I was going to see one of the wildest endings I've ever seen in my life. When you think about it, for anyone that wasn't watching, it was punted. Dallas gets the ball at about their own 10 yard line. They got to go 90 yards essentially. They got about 50 seconds to do it, no timeouts.

This is that opportunity where you're like, you know what? This game's over. But it wasn't, because a huge pass interference call, it's like the smartest thing in the NFL to do now is throw the go route, throw it short, know the receiver is going to try and come back to it. The DB never stands a chance.

The NFL has got to fix this. I don't know how. But you have that followed by a roughing the passer, followed by an offsides penalty. And before you know it, because of Philly mistakes, the Cowboys are all the way to the 25 yard line. Cowboys get to the 10 yard line and then it's their own penalty, penalty, penalty. And before you know it, just a terrible, terrible sequence of plays at the very end of the game.

What looked like was going to be this wild, unbelievable finish turned into basically the sloppiest last minute I can remember. Philly gets a 28-23 win. And I don't walk out of that game feeling good about either of those teams.

FRANK SCHWAB: Yeah. You're right. I mean, Philly gets a win and that's huge for them. I mean, in NFC East, like this it's big not to lose a game at home. But I feel just bad for Dak, because Dak really did ball in this game.

Like I complained about bad quarterback play, but Dak wasn't one of those guys. He balled out. But you know what the story's going to be all week with these Cowboys fans expecting him to walk on water, carrying them. And hey, there's something to be said about that. He hasn't had a lot of huge wins in his career.

And this was a shot for him. And there were just a few plays he'd like to get back. He steps out of bounds on a 2 point conversion. Where they're down 3, they're kicking a game-tying field goal. We're going overtime. It throws short to CeeDee Lamb on the last play. I know that was kind of the-- it seemed like there was some sort of lateral component to that just didn't happen.

JASON FITZ: I think so. Yeah.

FRANK SCHWAB: But he takes three sacks in the last two minutes on two separate drives, including one-- right like you said, right after they get the 10 yard line he gets sacked right away. And that's not always your fault, but you're a quarterback. You got to be aware of the situation. You can't take a sack right there.

So yeah, so very kind of sloppy end to the game for the Cowboys who just-- I mean, they're going for it on fourth and goal. Luke Schoonmaker catches the ball inches away from the goal line. You got to make sure you're in the end zone there. Again, this is small things with execution with the Cowboys we talk about year after year basically.

Doesn't even really matter the coach, the players, whatever. It's always something's wrong with the Cowboys. They just fall short, this and that. And this is the kind of like attention to detail type of stuff that always trips up the Cowboys. It's always some penalty. It's always some drop pass.

It's always being the 1 inch yard line, 1 inch line and is head of the end zone instead of getting in the end zone. This bit them. And this is a huge loss for them. This would have been a massive, massive win. I thought they were going to win. Going into the game I thought, you know what? The Eagles are playing that great. Cowboys are getting hot. Their offense played well the last couple of weeks. And they just ruined it for themselves with these dumb little mistakes.