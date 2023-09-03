Mistakes are costly as ODU falls to Virginia Tech in season opener

BLACKSBURG — There was no elevator mishap, no equipment thievery and no flooding the field.

And thanks to a handful of untimely mistakes, there was never going to be another upset.

Grant Wells passed for 251 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, and Virginia Tech capitalized on three second-half turnovers Saturday in a season-opening 36-17 non-conference win over Old Dominion at sold-out Lane Stadium.

The Hokies (1-0) avenged a 20-17 loss to ODU in Norfolk last season, improving to 3-2 in the series.

Ali Jennings, a former Monarchs star who transferred to Virginia Tech after last season, caught five passes for 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Leading 23-17 late in the third quarter, the Hokies forced two fumbles and an interception to pull away with the final 13 points of the game.

“We can’t turn the ball over three times,” ODU coach Ricky Rahne said. “I knew that was going to be a huge factor. I’ve talked about that all week.”

ODU quarterback Grant Wilson, a junior who transferred from Fordham, completed 13 of 15 passes for 94 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his first college start. Facing relentless pressure up front, he was sacked five times.

Wilson, clearly more mobile than predecessor Hayden Wolff, carried 19 times for 81 yards.

Wilson’s first start came before an announced crowd of 65,632. And it was never quiet.

“I did seem comfortable,” he said. “At first, you obviously have nerves. If you don’t have nerves in a place like this, you aren’t human. But I think I settled in.”

Keshawn Wicks carried 14 times for 73 yards for the Monarchs, who were outgained 368-295.

That ODU hung in with a much better equipped ACC team was meaningful, linebacker Jason Henderson said.

“It says everything,” he said after finishing with 11 tackles. “Resources don’t make a good football team. The men in the locker room that you have make a good football team. And something I’m very proud of with this team is we trust each other.”

At halftime of ODU’s season-opening victory over the Hokies a year earlier to the day, some of Tech’s coaches got stuck in an S.B. Ballard Stadium elevator, delaying the start of the second half.

After that game, as Monarchs fans poured onto the playing surface in celebration, the Hokies returned to their locker room to find that various equipment had been stolen. That caper remains unsolved.

The mystery early Saturday was in ODU’s offensive futility. The Monarchs opened their first drive with a false-start penalty and ended it four plays later on a punt from the goal line. They jumped again on their next possession before a botched punt snap led to an early safety.

With the Hokies ahead 30-17 and threatening to put the game away at the start of the fourth quarter, they were stuffed on fourth and 1 at the ODU 13.

John Love added a 27-yard field goal to give Virginia Tech a 33-17 lead with 9 1/2 minutes to go. His 21-yarder moments later accounted for the final score.

Wells plunged 1 yard on a quarterback sneak to stretch Tech’s lead to 30-17 with 2:09 left in the third quarter. The score was set up by a 44-yard bomb from Wells to Jennings.

Wilson hit Wicks with a 5-yard touchdown strike to narrow Tech’s lead to 23-17 with under seven minutes left in the third quarter. It completed a nine-play, 75-yard drive.

Wells’ 6-yard touchdown pass to Jennings gave the Hokies a 23-10 lead with 9:59 to go in the third quarter.

The Monarchs closed the first half with a 28-yard Ethan Sanchez field goal that pulled them to within 16-10 after a frantic drive stalled at the 11.

Jennings caught a 10-yard fade pass in the end zone to give Tech a 16-7 lead with 2:03 remaining before halftime.

Wilson’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Dutton pulled the Monarchs to within 9-7 with 9:33 left in the second quarter. The catch was the first of Dutton’s career, and it finished off a 12-play, 83-yard drive that served to give ODU its first offensive momentum of the season.

The Monarchs finished the first quarter with 0 yards of total offense.

A 20-yard touchdown pass from Wells to Jaylin Lane gave Tech a 9-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

The Hokies squandered a chance to score when ODU stopped them on downs at the 2-yard line with 6:42 left in the first quarter. But they soon took a 2-0 lead with just over four minutes left in the quarter when a long snap sailed over the head of punter Ethan Duane and bounded through the end zone.

“I just didn’t think we did our job enough, and that’s on all of us as coaches, as players, as everybody,” Rahne said.

“I think that’s the story of the game. I don’t want to minimize it: They did their job more often than we did. It’s not that we gave them anything. They did their job. We didn’t.”

Added Wilson: “A lot of things went right. We were executing the game plan at times, but we also shot ourselves in the foot too many times.”

Midway through the first quarter, ODU defensive end Amorie Morrison was ejected for targeting after being flagged for roughing the passer. In the waning minutes of the second quarter, Hokies safety Jalen Stroman was sent off for the same offense, as was Virginia Tech defensive tackle Pheldarius Payne in the third.

The start of the second half was delayed briefly because of what the referee announced as “a hole in the field” at the 26-yard line.

ODU couldn’t find enough holes in the Hokies defense, which often put stress on Wilson.

“I think they just made less mistakes on both sides of the ball than we did tonight,” Henderson said. “They outplayed us in the second half a little bit, I believe. But there’s a lot to learn from, and there’s also a lot of good things on tape.”

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com. Twitter @DavidHallVP.