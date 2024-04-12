Mistakes costly for Austin in loss to Bob Jones

Apr. 12—Austin built a lead early but couldn't hold on Thursday in a 5-4 area loss to Bob Jones.

The Black Bears led 3-0 after the first inning courtesy of a three-run home run by Abby Lindsey, but it wasn't enough to hold off a Bob Jones comeback. Self inflicted wounds were the story of the game as Bob Jones scored three runs on an error and two passed balls.

"At this point in the season, those minor miscues are what loses championship games," Austin head coach Blake Gray said. "Routine plays have to be made, because when it gets to April and May, defense wins championships."

"You can't give good teams extra at bats, because tonight proved, when you do, they hurt you," Gray added.

Bob Jones tied the game 3-3 in the third and then took the lead in the fourth. Lindsey tied the game 4-4 with a sacrifice fly, but Bob Jones responded with a go-ahead run in the next inning.

Lindsey finished the game with a hit and four RBIs to lead Austin as the Black Bears finished with just five hits as a team.

"I thought Abby had a great game offensively. She really tried to put us on her back," Gray said. "We just didn't have the offensive night we were hoping for."

With the loss Austin drops to 28-12-1 on the season. The Black Bears will be back in action on Tuesday against James Clemens.

