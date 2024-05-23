Mistakes cost Rangers against visiting Hawks

May 23—LARAMIE — The Laramie Post 14 American Legion baseball team struggled to collect hits against the Cheyenne Hawks in a nine-inning nonconference game Wednesday at Cowboy Field.

Defensive mistakes and a poor offensive approach proved costly for the Rangers in a 9-1 loss against the Hawks.

"(Cheyenne's) pitchers are great," Laramie coach Aaron Lozano said. "They're top to bottom in that program. Our approaches weren't the best. We had better approaches over the weekend, but for whatever reason, that changed tonight."

It became clear early on the game would come down to pitching. Through the first three-and-a-half innings, Cheyenne had the only two hits for either team.

"The plan was to get ahead early and throw strikes," Laramie pitcher Jace Moniz said. "(We tried) not to fall behind and let the good defense behind (us) make plays."

Signs of change came the second time through the lineup for the Rangers after Diego Herrera roped a hard lineout to left field. Jace Moniz later singled to right for the team's first hit, and advanced himself into scoring position on a passed ball.

Ben Malone scored Moniz an at-bat later in the inning with a one-out double down the left field line. Malone later advanced to third base before being stranded to end the inning.

The run woke up the Hawks' lineup, as Matt Naughton led off the fifth with a triple in the left-center gap. The clutch swing led to a four-run frame for Cheyenne.

Joshua Flores followed the extra base hit with a walk before a Quentin King double drove in two. The Hawks got insurance later in the frame after King scored on a wild pitch. Laramie's second defensive error in the game allowed another.

"Our sticks were a little slow today," Hawks coach Bradley Barker III said. "I'd like to be more aggressive on that end. What we do well is put pressure on teams. We're fairly fast. If we put the ball in play and force them to make plays, good things happen."

The Hawks (11-8 overall, 1-3 Class AA) capitalized on a pair of errors from Laramie in the following frame. Mason Maggard singled before advancing to third and scoring on the defensive woes.

The Rangers' (7-7, 0-2) offense failed to string together base runners over the final three innings. Laramie's only two runners over its final nine outs reached base by walk.

"We're competing," Moniz said. "We're right there. We need to string some hits together and have longer at-bats."

Moniz started on the mound for Laramie and spanned three innings. He struck out three and walked one before being relieved by Herrera, who lasted two innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits with three strikeouts.

Bracen Gruver was the third Rangers' pitcher to see the mound, spanning one inning and allowing an unearned run on one hit. Carson Moniz tossed the seventh and eight innings, allowing a hit while striking out two.

"We wanted to get a lot of guys work (on the mound)," Lozano said. "We're about to be in a time with graduation where we will have inconsistent attendance at practice. Tonight was a staff game.

"Carson (Moniz) has been lights out. He's a talented guy, and you're always pleasantly surprised when the young guys can step in."

The Hawks plated four more runs in the top of the ninth via three Laramie errors and a balk to close out the eight-run win.

Zach Hall started for the Hawks and spanned five innings. He allowed a run on a pair of hits while striking out four and walking one.

"I knew if I threw strikes, the guys behind me would do the rest," Hall said. "I trust every single one of them. (The lineup) trusts that our pitchers are going to keep posting zeros to give them a chance."

Ruskanen lasted three innings, striking out four without allowing a run.

"All year, we've been resilient," Barker said. "We're not afraid to take a punch and get back in the fight. That's hard to teach, and our guys have embraced the competition."

Added Hall: "We were struggling to hit the ball, and (Barker) told us we don't have to hit home runs. Hit the ball and let people make errors. If you hit the gap, then you hit the gap and you get a hit. We don't have to change our approach."

