Mistakes aplenty as Arkansas falls at home to BYU

Arkansas’ offense had its moments. Its defense was good for the most part.

But too little from the former and too many big plays off the latter resulted in Arkansas’ first loss of the season, 38-31, to Brigham Young on Saturday night in front of the eighth largest crowd in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium history.

Chase Roberts made a one-handed touchdown grab halfway through the fourth quarter that provided the Cougars the game-winning score.

Arkansas had two subsequent chances to respond, but punted on its first and KJ Jefferson fumbled on its second as BYU held on.

The Razorbacks hadn’t looked especially strong in either of its first two games against Western Carolina and Kent State, but those teams weren’t good enough to win. BYU was.

As will be the rest of the SEC, which Arkansas begins playing Saturday, starting with LSU on the road Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire