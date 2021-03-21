Breaking News:

Loyola Chicago upsets Illinois, the first No. 1 seed to fall in men's NCAA tournament

Mistake-prone Man United punished by Iheanacho, Leicester

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Mendola
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kelechi Iheanacho had a goal and an assist as Leicester City moved past Manchester United 3-1 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday to claim a spot against Southampton in the FA Cup semifinals.

The sides traded first-half goals before Iheanacho set up Youri Tielemans low drive past Dean Henderson, whose United teammates managed just nine shots attempts after returning from a Europa League triumph over AC Milan late Thursday.

[ MORE: FA Cup draw | Pulisic helps Chelsea past Blades ]

Mason Greenwood scored for Manchester United, who is out of the FA Cup at the quarterfinal stage after leaving the FA Cup at the same stage and falling short at the semifinal rounds of three tournaments last season.

It’s a huge win for Brendan Rodgers, who will like his chances of beating Southampton and challenging for a big bit of silver at Wembley Stadium. And Kasper Schmeichel beat his dad’s former club while Harry Maguire loses to his former employers.

More FA Cup

FA Cup draw: Chelsea-Man City, Saints await Leicester-Manchester United FA Cup, LIVE! Pogba, Van de Beek start as Man United visits Leicester Chelsea survives late Sheffield United surge to reach FA Cup semis

1. Iheanacho feasts on terrible United decisions: Leicester City’s Nigerian striker is in sensational form and hasn’t needed help producing goals of late, bringing a run of five goals in three matches into this one and added two more goals and an assist.

But help is what he got on his goals, the predatory striker taking advantage of poor play from Harry Maguire and Fred to make it 1-0 before United sub Scott McTominay somehow totally missed his bid to head a Marc Albrighton corner away from danger, Iheanacho all alone to salt away the result at the back post.

Iheanacho has thrived as Jamie Vardy has looked rusty. The 24-year-old striker now has 12 goals and five assists in 1,369 minutes across all competitions, his best since scoring 14 goals with five assists as a teenager with Man City in 1,248 minutes.

The Nigerian’s performance recalled his goal and assist for City in a 2-1 Manchester derby win at Old Trafford in 2016.

Is McTominay just trying to see how high he can jump here, or did he look for the ball, too?

2. Solskjaer’s plan fails as Red Devils still in Milan: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pulled the chute on Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles, and Nemanja Matic after 64 minutes, plugging Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, and Scott McTominay into the proceedings.

It fell flat. Bruno did force Kasper Schmeichel into a big save but McTominay was single-handedly responsible for Iheanacho’s second goal. United was out-attempted in both halves and showed little life aside from Pogba, Van de Beek, Greenwood, and Bruno.

There’s only one trophy left for United this season barring an epic, shocking, and historic collapse from Man City. And if United through Leicester City was ready to counter, wait til they get a load of La Liga’s Granada in the Europa League quarterfinals.

3. Van de Beek shows his smarts: Manchester United supporters haven’t seen nearly as much of Donny van de Beek as they’d have expected when the Red Devils won the sweepstakes to sign the Dutchman. Only 10 times has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to play the midfielder 45 minutes or more. United had won all nine of those matches prior to Sunday.

And it’s not that a dummy is the football world’s rarest move, but his calm and cool in letting this cross get to Greenwood was so very DVDB. Ajax’s terrific No. 8 has terrific awareness and a great soccer IQ. There’s little surprise he’s pitched in and the move is not going to show up on a stat sheet.

Van de Beek was one of the focal points for Ajax last season and it’s not a surprise to see him struggle to find his place as a satellite for Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, and Bruno Fernandes, but it’s easy to ask not just why he was lifted on Sunday but why he isn’t getting more of a chance to shine for his new team.

Man of the Match: Kelechi Iheanacho

More Premier League

Three things we learned from West Ham – Arsenal Three things we learned from Brighton – Newcastle North London derby: Three things we learned from Arsenal – Tottenham

Mistake-prone Man United punished by Iheanacho, Leicester originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • FA Cup draw: Chelsea-Man City, Saints await Leicester-Manchester United

    Manchester City will play Chelsea while Southampton gets Leicester City or Manchester United, who were tied at 1 when the draw was conducted on Sunday.

  • Mikel Arteta impressed by comeback but admits erratic Arsenal keep him awake

    The Gunners hit back from three goals down to earn a point from the game at West Ham.

  • Mikel Arteta credits ‘huge influence’ of David Moyes on his managerial career

    The Arsenal boss comes up against his former manager when West Ham host the Gunners in the Premier League on Sunday.

  • Hammers’ Champions League chances dented by three-goal Gunners comeback

    Mikel Arteta’s men earned a point from a seemingly hopeless position at the London Stadium.

  • Leicester rock Man Utd to reach FA Cup semis, Chelsea face Man City in last four

    Leicester sent Manchester United crashing out of the FA Cup as Kelechi Iheanacho's double sealed a 3-1 win, while Chelsea will face Manchester City in the semi-finals after beating Sheffield United on Sunday.

  • Two-goal Kelechi Iheanacho helps Leicester past United and into FA Cup semis

    The Foxes have reached the FA Cup final for the first time since 1982.

  • Lingard screamer gives West Ham lead v. Arsenal

    Jesse Lingard blasts a spectacular half-volley from the edge of the box into the corner to put West Ham in front of Arsenal.

  • Transfer news: Coutinho to Arsenal to deny Liverpool millions; ‘Next Mane’

    Two Premier League sides are chasing a Gabonese scorer, while the home of the world's best-known Gabonese is aiming to bring a bright light back to England.

  • Rob Gronkowski: 'I was definitely shook' by Aaron Hernandez's murder charge

    The duo were a dynamic tight end duo for the Patriots and Gronkowski hasn't addressed the charges in eight years.

  • Despite wanting a top-ranked opponent, Derek Brunson happy to oblige Kevin Holland's call-out

    It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.

  • Top-seeded Zags' bid for perfect season shifts to Indiana

    Coach Mark Few can appreciate what's at stake, and the appropriateness of the NCAA Tournament being held all in Indiana, as Gonzaga continues its push for perfection. There's history on the line, with Gonzaga seeking to become the first champion to finish without a loss since Bobby Knight's Hoosiers went 32-0 in 1976. During a season in which Gonzaga won 23 straight by double-digit margins, Few reflected on how far the Bulldogs have come in making their 22nd consecutive tournament appearance.

  • Vergil Ortiz Jr. learning about ‘different kinds of power’ as he moves toward welterweight title

    Ortiz insists he’s hitting harder now than he ever has as he prepares for his bout on Saturday on DAZN against ex-super lightweight champion Maurice Hooker.

  • Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira to meet for vacant lightweight title at UFC 262

    The UFC finally accepted Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement and opted to fill its suddenly vacant lightweight title with a May 15 bout at UFC 262 between Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

  • Khama Worthy is going to do what he’s got to do at UFC 260

    When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back on 2020, the thing that most comes to mind for him was how fortunate he ended up being. No matter how difficult the year was, he was still able to fight. Though things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he was able to compete multiple times put him in a much better spot than many other fighters. “I think it was just an experience,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com. “I feel grateful that I made it through, because a lot of people weren’t as lucky. “I only had two fights, though I would have liked to get in four fights a year, but I still got to get two fights. Everything being shut down, trying to find training partners and everything, it was an experience.” In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even when the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. “I own my own gym so I never stopped for my training,” said Worthy. “But it was still difficult to get training partners. “My game is always evolving. In this sport you’re either evolving or dying. I’m a different fighter every fight.” Khama Worthy - UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy faces Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. “He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. “I know for sure he’s going to come out ready for and that’s exactly what we’re set for.” If the last year has taught him anything, Worthy feels it’s best to just follow where the path leads him in 2021 rather than try to force things to happen. “In Covid times you’ve just got to go with the punches,” said Worthy. “You can’t spend too much time planning things out. It sucks that my career started then Covid kicked in, so I’m just rolling with the punches.”

  • Pass Her the Mic: A short-lived retirement helped Samantha Johnson ignite her passions both on and off the pitch

    "Don't pass the baton to somebody else when your purpose is meant to be just that. Yours."

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo has fun with Bucks OT celebration, orders Philly cheesesteak during interview

    Don't forget the celebratory cheesesteak.

  • Derek Brunson: ‘We’re gonna get Holland to that breaking point’

    There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Did an NCAA selection committee mistake set up Illinois for March Madness upset?

    Loyola-Chicago knocked off top-seeded Illinois as a No. 8 seed. Some metrics suggested the Ramblers should have been a No. 3 seed.

  • Rizin FF 27: Sumo wrestler throws hands, scores fastest knockout in promotional history

    Sumo wrestler-turned-MMA fighter Tsuyoshi Sudario delivered a thunderous right hand to claim the fastest knockout in Rizin FF history.

  • Dana White blames 'mental breakdown' for Kevin Holland's inexplicable performance vs. Derek Brunson

    Brunson said little, but he did most of the effective fighting and won the bout going away.