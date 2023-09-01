Mistake-prone Gators flop in season opener at No. 14 Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Florida football’s second season under Billy Napier began like the first one ended, with a decisive defeat and a Pac-12 school humbling a big-name SEC foe.

The Gators were no match for undermanned Utah during a 24-11 loss Thursday night — UF’s first game since a 30-3 loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Florida allowed a 70-yard touchdown pass on the game’s first play, briefly regrouped but ultimately was undone by legion mental errors, poor offensive line play and the inability to execute at critical times.

Utah was without four of its top players, including star quarterback Cam Rising, yet was in command from the jump. A 19-yard touchdown catch by Caleb Douglas with 9:22 remaining was UF’s first touchdown in more than seven quarters but not enough during the Gators’ fourth straight loss dating to last season.

Standouts

Utah

Bryson Barnes: The quarterback’s first throw in relief of was a long touchdown to Money Park, who burned Gators top cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. Barnes finished 12 of 18 for 159 yards. He also ran for a 5-yard touchdown.

Cole Bishop: Utah safety recorded 11 tackles, including 9 solo, a sack and forced a fumble.

Jonah Elliss: The Utes defensive end had 2 sacks.

Florida

Shemar James: The sophomore linebacker a rare bright spot, finishing with 11 tackles.

Marcus Burke: The redshirt sophomore was a rare offensive bright spot a season after the running back only had 45 yards on the ground, but 3 were TDs

Noteworthy

— UF was 0 of 11 on third and fourth down during the opening three quarters.

— Before Douglas’ fourth-quarter grab, the Gators’ last touchdown was with 7:41 to go during a Nov. 25 loss at FSU.

— Right tackle Damieon George, a transfer from Alabama, had 3 penalties.

— Red-zone penalties cost UF dearly. A delay of game on the Utah 15-yard line and false start on the 9 on 4th-and-1 in the second quarter ended with a missed field goal from 31 yards by Adam Mihalek. The Gators also came away without points after an illegal formation on 3rd-and-1 on the Utes’ 13 during the third quarter.

— In a rare, bizarre and costly penalty call cornerback Jason Marshall and wide receiver Eugene Wilson III were on the field at the same time after the Gators forced a punt. The ensuing 5-yard penalty gave Utah a first down. The Utes scored three plays later on a 27-yard touchdown back by third-string quarterback Nate Johnson.

— The Utes extended their winning streak at Rice-Eccles Stadium to 15 games.

— Utah broke the attendance mark with a reported 53,644.