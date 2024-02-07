Is Missouri's matchup vs. Texas A&M the last opportunity for momentum in SEC? Prediction, Scouting report.

For Missouri basketball, it is now or never if it wants to establish any positive momentum in Southeastern Conference play.

The Tigers had a chance last week to end their losing streak against Arkansas and Vanderbilt but, following a home loss to the Razorbacks, Missouri couldn't overcome its inconsistencies in Nashville on Saturday, staying winless in SEC play.

No team has gone winless in SEC play since Vanderbilt in 2018-19. While anything could happen, the Tigers (8-14, 0-9) are in danger of repeating that feat. Of course the Tigers don’t want to become the next team to do that. Instead, for the next 32 days, the goal is to attack each day going undefeated in the process.

“Today I spoke about going 9-9,” coach Dennis Gates said Tuesday. “How do we want this second half to go. You can’t control certain things that has already happened, but how can you move forward? But you can’t just get all nine wins. You have to start with one.”

Missouri returns home for a two-game homestand, facing Texas A&M (13-8, 4-4) on Wednesday and Mississippi State on Saturday. Following this week's games, four of their final seven are on the road. Two of the three remaining home games are against current top 16 teams in Tennessee and Auburn.

More: Missouri athletics receives record-breaking gift from anonymous donor

More: Missouri football officially hires new defensive line coach

But it all starts Wednesday (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2) against the Aggies at Mizzou Arena. Texas A&M is a familiar opponent; the teams met in College Station, Texas, on Jan. 23. It was Texas A&M that came away with a 63-57 victory.

“It was an unfortunate game on the road,” Gates said. “Our guys did a great job, holding them to 27%-to-28% from the field, 22% from three, 75% from the free throw line, a game that in all telling signs you come out with a road win but we weren’t able to close it. We sent them to the line 37 or 40 times and we got to do a better job not fouling.”

Ahead of the teams' rematch, here’s a look at the Aggies and how they stack up with the Tigers.

Texas A&M’s projected starting lineup vs. Missouri basketball

Guard Jace Carter (Junior): 6-foot-5, 215 pounds. Averages: 6.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.5 turnovers.

Guard Tyrece Radford (Graduate): 6-foot-2, 200 pounds. Averages: 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.9 turnovers.

Guard Wade Taylor IV (Junior): 6-foot, 186 pounds. Averages: 19.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.2 steals, 2.9 turnovers.

Forward Solomon Washington (Sophomore): 6-foot-7, 225 pounds. Averages: 5.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 0.8 blocks, 0.5 turnovers.

Forward Wildens Leveque (Graduate): 6-foot-11, 230 pounds. Averages: 2.0 points, 3.3 rebounds. 0.2 assists, 0.1 steals, 0.8 blocks, 0.5 turnovers.

Texas A&M’s rotation

Andersson Garcia and Henry Coleman III are the primary contributors off the bench for the Aggies. Coleman averages 10.4 points per game, third best on the Aggies roster, while Garcia tallies around six points and 8.5 rebounds. Against Missouri in late January, the two combined for 21 points and 12 boards.

How Missouri stacks up with Texas A&M in scoring defense and tempo

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyrin Lawrence (0) is guarded by Missouri Tigers forward Noah Carter (35) during their game at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

KenPom.com tracks adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, which are points scored and allowed per possession. In terms of KenPom’s overall rankings, the Tigers are 125th while the Commodores sit at 48th.

Adjusted offensive efficiency:

Texas A&M: 114.5 (52nd nationally)

Missouri: 109.7 (113th)

Adjusted defensive efficiency

Texas A&M: 99.8 (55th nationally)

Missouri: 105.7 (163rd)

Tempo

Missouri: 66.8 (232nd)

Texas A&M: 64.8 (318th nationally)

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri basketball vs. Texas A&M: Prediction, scouting report