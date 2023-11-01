When was Missouri's last win vs. Georgia? Revisiting Tigers' 2013 upset win over Bulldogs

Missouri football has only beaten Georgia once in its program’s history. And the last time it happened, the Tigers found themselves in similar territory as they do in 2023.

Back in 2013, in their second season as an SEC member, Gary Pinkel's Tigers were coming off a 5-7 finish and had zero players selected on either preseason All-SEC team. Despite those circumstances, Missouri entered its Week 7 road game at No. 7 Bulldogs with an undefeated, 6-0 record. Yet the 25th-ranked Tigers were still looking for respect, something they earned that day in a 41-26 victory.

On Saturday, No. 14 Missouri once again will head into Athens, Georgia to take on a top-ranked Bulldogs team on a 25-game win streak dating back to the 2021 College Football Playoff semifinal. There, as they did in 2013, the Tigers will look to earn another impactful win.

Missouri’s road win over Georgia that season sparked one of its most successful finishes in recent memory: The Tigers went 12-2, matching a program record for most wins in a season, and won their first of two consecutive SEC East division championships. Missouri concluded the surprising season with a 41-31 win over Oklahoma State in the Cotton Bowl after falling to eventual national champion Auburn in the SEC championship game.

Can the Tigers upset Georgia again en route to a potential College Football Playoff berth? If they do, it will further legitimize Missouri's CFP hopes with a win:

When was last time Missouri beat Georgia?

Missouri defeated Georgia in 41-26 in convincing fashion on Oct. 12, 2013 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The Bulldogs outgained the Tigers 454 yards to 375, but Missouri forced four turnovers (two interceptions, two fumbles) while quarterback James Franklin completed 18 of 27 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown (while rushing for another). Backup Maty Mauk, who started Missouri’s next four games in Franklin’s absence, entered in relief and led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers entered halftime with a commanding 28-10 lead after SEC co-Defensive Player of the Year Michael Sam’s 21-yard scoop-and-score touchdown, but Georgia stormed back with 16 unanswered points to make the score 28-26 midway through the fourth quarter, gaining all the momentum especially with Franklin knocked out of the game.

Georgia's comeback threat saw the Bulldogs pull to within two points of the Tigers before Missouri responded with a trick-play, 40-yard touchdown throw from receiver Bud Sasser to L’Damian Washington to take a 34-26 lead. A Henry Josey 7-yard touchdown with under two minutes left sealed the game.

The win ended Georgia’s 15-game home win streak, and was the Tigers’ first road win against a top-10 opponent since 1981.

Missouri football 2013 record

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 31 Missouri 58, Murray State 14 Saturday, Sept. 7 Missouri 38, Toledo 23 Saturday, Sept. 14 BYE Saturday, Sept. 21 Missouri 45, Indiana 28 Saturday, Sept. 28 Missouri 41, Arkansas State 19 Saturday, Oct. 5 Missouri 51, Vanderbilt 28 Saturday, Oct. 12 Missouri 41, No. 7 Georgia 26 Saturday, Oct. 19 Missouri 36, No. 22 Florida 17 Saturday, Oct. 26 No. 20 South Carolina 27, Missouri 24 (2OT) Saturday, Nov. 2 Missouri 31, Tennessee 3 Saturday, Nov. 9 Missouri 48, Kentucky 17 Saturday, Nov. 16 BYE Saturday, Nov. 23 Missouri 24, No. 24 Ole Miss 10 Saturday, Nov. 30 Missouri 28, No. 21 Texas A&M 21 Saturday, Dec. 7 No. 3 Auburn 59, Missouri 42 (SEC Championship) Friday, Jan. 3 Missouri 41, No. 13 Oklahoma State 31 (Cotton Bowl)

Missouri vs. Georgia all-time series record

That 2013 win for the Tigers remains their only victory over the Bulldogs in program history: They went 0-2 prior to their 2013 meeting, and have gone 0-9 since for an all-time record of 1-11 against the Bulldogs.

Their first meeting was in the 1960 Orange Bowl game, a 14-0 defeat for the Tigers. They didn't meet again until as conference opponents, in 2012: Again the Bulldogs won, this time 41-20. Missouri has had some close calls against Georgia since, falling 9-6 2015, 28-27 in 2016 and 26-22 in 2022.

The Tigers hope their next game vs. the Bulldogs on Saturday will prove to be a repeat of 2013 — not heartbreak.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Remembering Missouri football's last win vs. Georgia in 2013