Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz slams CFP committee for excluding Florida State: 'Nonsensical'

The debate over one-loss Alabama getting into the College Football Playoff over undefeated Florida State has included accusations over a perceived bias on the part of the playoff’s selection committee toward SEC schools and the conference as a whole.

But at least one coach in the league doesn’t agree with the committee’s rationale for its final four-team field.

In an appearance Thursday on SiriusXM Radio, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz slammed the committee citing a season-ending leg injury to star quarterback Jordan Travis as a reason to exclude the Seminoles from the playoff, describing the basis for the decision as a "complete nonsensical rationalization."

“I know I’m an SEC guy, but that one bothered me a whole lot,” Drinkwitz said. “To not factor in maybe a team having an unfair advantage in some of their games, it just seemed like to me we were picking and choosing what lens we were going to look through.”

No "SEC bias" here.@CoachDrinkwitz disagrees with the CFP Committee citing injury as a reason to leave FSU out, calling it "complete nonsensical rationalization." pic.twitter.com/vhXfSfK3xz — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) December 7, 2023

REQUIRED READING: Can Mizzou basketball break 24-year Allen Fieldhouse duck, cap tremendous fall of MU sports?

While there has been no shortage of harsh criticisms of the committee’s choice, many of them have come from involved parties – like Florida State coach Mike Norvell, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips and Florida governor Ron DeSantis – or college football analysts like ESPN’s Booger McFarland.

Drinkwitz is not only an active SEC coach, but he’s the conference’s newly minted coach of the year after leading Missouri to a 10-2 record and a berth in the Cotton Bowl this season.

The Seminoles, who went 13-0 and won the ACC championship, became the first team ever from a Power Five conference to go undefeated but miss the playoff.

“If we’re really going to have hard conversations, let me ask you this – if a team in the playoff has a star player get injured, are they going to be removed from the playoff and then we put Florida State back in?” Drinkwitz said.

With Alabama’s inclusion in the field, the SEC remains the only conference to have never been shut out of the playoff since it launched in 2014.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Eli Drinkwitz slams CFP for excluding FSU football from playoff