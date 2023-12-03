Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz pokes fun at Connor Stalions, Michigan ahead of Ohio State game

Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz is a man of jokes.

After the No. 9 Tigers (10-2, 6-2 SEC) were selected to play in the Cotton Bowl against No. 7 Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, Drinkwitz appeared on ESPN's selection show to talk about his program's New Year's Six Bowl selection. The interview was routine until Drinkwitz joked he needed to leave. Why?

Because he was getting a phone call from Connor Stalions, the former Michigan assistant known for spearheading the sign-stealing situation.

"Hey, guys, I got a quick phone call," Drinkwitz said. "Connor Stalions is beeping in right here, I'm trying to get an advantage here. I got to go, but as soon as we get done, look forward to competing against Ryan Day and we'll go from there."

The Buckeyes are the Wolverines' top rival, and Drinkwitz was referencing that Stalions, who allegedly choreographed Michigan's sign-stealing and in-person scouting plot, might know how to attack Ohio State.

It also isn't the first time Drinkwitz has made jokes about Stalions and Michigan, as he joked about sign stealing in an Oct. 27 podcast appearance on the "Gojo and Golic" show.

Missouri will kick off against Ohio State at 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

