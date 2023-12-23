Missouri will be without two defensive starters in Cotton Bowl game vs. Ohio State

DALLAS – Missouri will be without two defensive starters when it plays Ohio State on Friday in the Cotton Bowl, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Saturday.

“We're going to have a couple of players that just couldn't quite get back from injury,” Drinkwitz said at Missouri's arrival press conference.

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz celebrates after a defensive touchdown in the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 48-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri will be without senior linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper and junior cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Hopper is second on the team in tackles with 55, including three sacks. He had three pass breakups and six quarterback hurries.

More: Ohio State football winter transfer tracker 2024: Latest portal news, updates

Rakestraw Jr. had 35 tackles, four pass breakups and a forced fumble in nine games.

The Tigers will also be without junior linebacker Chad Bailey, who hasn't played since Oct. 14, Drinkwitz said.

More: 'The first beer is going to taste good.' After whirlwind day, Buckeyes retain top recruits

Missouri did not have any players opt out of playing in the Cotton Bowl, Drinkwitz said.

“Our brotherhood is wanting to play this one final game, this one opportunity together, and we're excited to do that,” Drinkwitz said.

“Our players earned this opportunity this year with the way they performed, and to have the national stage against a blue-blood opponent is a great opportunity for our program to continue to build to the brand that we want to be.”

Ohio State is scheduled to arrive later Saturday afternoon. Coach Ryan Day is expected to provide an update then about any Buckeyes that have elected not to play.

Get more Ohio State football coverage by listening to our podcasts.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Missouri will be missing two defensive starters vs. OSU in Cotton Bowl