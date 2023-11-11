Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden ‘is set to play’ against Vols

Sophomore wide receiver Luther Burden III is reportedly expected to play for Missouri against Tennessee on Saturday.

“Missouri star wide receiver Luther Burden, whose status has been in question heading into the Tigers’ top-15 matchup against Tennessee, is set to play against the Vols, sources tell On3 Sports,” Matt Zenitz of On3 announced.

The 5-foot-11, 208-pound Burden III has recorded 64 receptions, 958 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns in 2023.

He suffered an injury against Georgia last week.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers on Saturday is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.

