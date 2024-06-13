Missouri Western hires seventh head coach in softball program history

Jun. 12—One of Missouri Western Athletics' most storied programs has a new leader.

On Wednesday, Director of Athletics Andy Carter announced the hiring of Nicole Thompson as the seventh head softball coach in program history.

"We are excited to welcome Nicole and her family to the Griffon family," Carter said in a press release. "She is a proven head coach, a proven culture-builder and a proven winner in all aspects on and off the field. I am confident that she will be able to continue the success from the foundation that is already in place and reestablish our program amongst the MIAA's elite."

Thompson comes to Missouri Western from NCAA Division II Regis University in Colorado and is fresh off a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament Championship and an NCAA South Central Regional appearance in 2024.

In her five seasons at the helm of Regis, Thompson compiled a 132-101 overall record, leading the Rangers to 33 wins or more in each of the last three seasons. Before Regis, she spent three seasons as the head softball coach at NAIA Union College. Thompson compiled an overall record of 82-70, while her Appalachian Athletic Conference record was a remarkable 50-20.

"I am extremely excited and grateful to be joining Griffon Nation," Thompson said in a press release. "I want to thank Andy Carter and the entire MWSU athletic department for giving me this opportunity to lead such a tradition-rich program. From the minute I got on campus and met with administration, it was clear that we shared the same collective passion and drive. I am ready to get to St. Joseph and get to work."

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.