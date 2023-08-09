Missouri Western football begins fall camp, ready to showcase new era

Aug. 8—It's been a busy week in Missouri, as high school and college football practices officially got underway ahead of the 2023 season.

Missouri Western football walked down the steps to the field at Spratt Stadium as newly hired head coach Tyler Fenwick officially prepared his squad for a new era on Monday.

The completion of the first fall camp practice kick-started what the Griffons hope will be a turn of success, and the first day was a great start.

"Everybody out here, day one, everybody's excited," Fenwick said. "Everybody's out on the field early, you know, all that stuff. but I thought it went smooth. I thought we stayed on time, we had good urgency, tempo was good, getting from drill to drill. I thought it was a good first day."

Fenwick, who's coming from Southeastern Oklahoma state, has bought into his new team, and the same has been done by his players.

Defensive lineman Dakari Streeter is one returner who is already seeing this culture begin to take effect.

"The new coaches, new staff, new strength coaches, new trainers, all that stuff, we just created a new culture," Streeter said. "From last spring to this fall, I could feel the change that we've been implementing within the system, but I'm excited. Like I said, this new culture, everybody's investing into what we're putting out there."

Coaching a new system without players you've recruited isn't an easy task to tackle, but luckily for Fenwick, he has some talent in the quarterback room.

He has redshirt junior Ty Baker, who received a lot of reps at spring camp. Redshirt junior Reagan Jones is still in the mix as is former Hawaii quarterback Armani Edden and three others.

With multiple talent athletes to choose from, competition is heating up.

"Well, it's kind of a big hodgepodge of talent that's in there, and we got to work it out and figure it out," Fenwick said. "We're not in a rush to name a starter, so there's a lot of things that goes into it that we've got to let them kind of get their feet wet with."

Picked to finish ninth in the MIAA by coaches and media, the Griffons aren't looking at preseason rankings but rather the goals they've set for themselves to make that climb in the conference.

In fact, that ranking was likely due to the amount of unknowns with this team, but that could work in the Griffons' favor.

"We could run a lot, we could throw a lot," Streeter said. "You can't really put a tendency on us right now, like you can't for everybody else."

With everything being so new in the program, athletes are taking the right steps.

"They're asking a lot of questions, they're very coachable," Fenwick said. "There's a lot of new stuff, you know, so they're learning, you know, a new way of doing football, so I couldn't ask for a better situation to come in where we got just good kids."

A new team, new staff, new culture and a new era has everyone excited, especially the players.

"I'm just really excited, man it's that time," Streeter said. "It's that time of the year again, man words can't describe how excited I am for this."

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.