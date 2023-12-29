Missouri vs. Ohio State: Predictions and odds for the Cotton Bowl

The peak of college football bowl season is here with the prestigious New Year's Six bowls just around the corner.

The first of the six to kick off this year is the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, which will see the Missouri Tigers (10-2) take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1).

Missouri is looking for its first bowl win since a 2014 Citrus Bowl victory over Minnesota. The 2023 season was the Tigers' first 10-win season since that 2014 campaign. Missouri previously won the Cotton Bowl in 2007 and 2013.

Ohio State, meanwhile, was pushed out of College Football Playoff contention after a loss to Michigan in the regular season finale. The Buckeyes lost in last year's CFP Semifinal but won the 2022 Rose Bowl over Utah.

Notably, Ohio State will be without quarterback Kyle McCord, who announced his intention to transfer to Syracuse on Dec. 17.

Here's what you need to know about this year's Cotton Bowl.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook will lead the Tigers against Ohio State in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 29.

Missouri vs. Ohio State predictions

The Athletic: Five of seven analysts predict a Buckeyes win

Dan Santaromita writes, "Mizzou’s offense has put up numbers, but so has Ohio State’s defense. The Buckeyes have allowed just 11 points per game, the second-lowest total in the nation."

College Football HQ (Sports Illustrated FanNation): Missouri 27, Ohio State 21

James Parks writes, "OSU's inability to create enough scoring drives over time, thanks to its personnel losses, will tilt the game in Mizzou's favor for good."

Winners and Whiners: Give Ohio State the points

Adam Rauzino writes, "[W]hile Missouri has a strong passing offense, the Buckeyes have a vaunted pass defense that is the best in the entire country. They are conceding an average of only 147.5 passing yards per game."

ESPN: Buckeyes have a strong chance to win Cotton Bowl

ESPN Analytics heavily favor Ohio State, giving it a 75.6% chance to win on Friday. The same model gives Missouri a 24.4% chance to take home the Cotton Bowl trophy for the first time since 2013.

Cotton Bowl game odds, spread and lines

Ohio State is favored to defeat Missouri according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Thursday evening.

Spread: Ohio State (-3.5)

Moneyline: Ohio State (-185); Missouri (+150)

Over/under: 49

How to watch Cotton Bowl: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Friday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

How to watch: Catch all college football bowl action with a Fubo subscription

