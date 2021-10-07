Missouri vs North Texas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Missouri vs North Texas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Missouri (2-3), North Texas (1-3)

Missouri vs North Texas Game Preview

Why North Texas Will Win

The Missouri defense has decided that stopping the run is optional this season.

It’s allowing a whopping 348 rushing yards per game over the last four, and it’s not just floundering against SEC teams and Boston College – SE Missouri State ripped off 294 yards on the ground, too.

North Texas has a nice back in DeAndre Toney coming off a 119-yard day against Louisiana Tech, and this is the game to keep feeding him and the rest of the runners.

The defense has a decent pass rush and isn’t bad at taking the ball away, but it’s all about the running game because …

Why Missouri Will Win

Didn’t you used to be the North Texas passing attack?

We had a deal. North Texas was going to give up a bazillion yards and points, and in return it would give us all a fine show by cranking up the offense to try keeping up.

North Carolina transfer QB Jace Ruder and veteran Austin Aune have combined to complete just 49% of their passes with four touchdowns and five picks.

How bad have things been over the last two games after hanging 388 yards on SMU? The Mean Green have thrown for a total of 191 yards over the last two games. Last year the team only threw for fewer than 200 yards in a single game once, and as a program it has only dipped below 185 twice – both times against Rice – since the middle of the 2016 season.

Oh yeah, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The North Texas defense is still lousy.

To be fair, it’s better than the 2020 version, but Missouri is going to bring its full and undivided attention after two straight losses in a season that’s quickly slipping away.

Missouri vs North Texas Prediction, Line

Missouri 45, North Texas 17

Line: Missouri -19, o/u: 69

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

