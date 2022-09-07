Missouri vs Kansas State Prediction, Game Preview
Missouri vs Kansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10
Missouri vs Kansas State How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 10
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: Missouri (1-0), Kansas State (1-0)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections
CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule
NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Missouri vs Kansas State Game Preview
Why Missouri Will Win
Well hello, Mizzou offense.
The Tigers have the weapons in place, starting with the rise of QB Brady Cook, the running game has various options, and superstar freshman Luther Burden showed off his potential with a touchdown rushing and receiving in the 52-24 win over Louisiana Tech.
The Bulldogs of La Tech might be all about the passing game now, but it was still an impressive performance by the Tiger D allowing just 11 rushing yards helped by four sacks and nine tackles for loss.
The defensive front should be able to contain Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez, the offense will be balanced and dangerous – the O should travel just fine – and …
Why Kansas State Will Win
Everything looked great in the warm-up.
Martinez was terrific with the very, very short passing game in the 34-0 win over South Dakota, Deuce Vaughn ran for 126 yards and a score, and the offense ran at will.
It doesn’t have the passing game to keep up if Missouri gets the offense rolling right away, but Martinez should be able to do a little of everything to keep the chains moving on the Mizzou linebackers.
The defensive front won’t give up anything close to the 323 rushing yards Louisiana Tech gave up last week.
– Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview
What’s Going To Happen
Seriously, doesn’t this old school Big 12 matchup feel right?
It’s a massive moment for both programs. Kansas State has been fine under head coach Chris Klieman, but he’s 21-16 in just over three seasons and could use a big start with a strong home win.
Missouri head man Eliah Drinkwitz is just 12-12 at this gig and could really use this win considering what’s ahead in SEC play.
It’ll be a back-and-forth game that comes down to mistakes and big plays by the defense.
Missouri has more options and more ways to get things moving, the defense will slow down the Kansas State backfield in the second half, and it’ll all come down to a two takeaways and a late stop to get out alive.
Missouri vs Kansas State Prediction, Line
Missouri 34, Kansas State 30
Line: Kansas State -7.5, o/u: 57
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Missouri vs Kansas State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4
– Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings
– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams