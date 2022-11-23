Missouri vs. Arkansas – Six players to watch the day after Thanksgiving

Five of the six Missouri losses have been one-possession games, which should tell you the Tigers have some good players.

And if you still need convincing, they held a lead against Georgia deep into the fourth quarter. The can play good football, they just can’t finish games.

Sound familiar?

Arkansas could have its hands full on Friday in the Battle Line Rivalry.

While Mizzou has shown signs of being a good team, they are still 5-6. Missouri doesn’t have any players that pop out at you. What the stat book does show is they are not afraid to use their depth chart.

For Arkansas, if they can ride the momentum gained after dominating Ole Miss, this shouldn’t be much of a game. Still, like Missouri, the Arkansas has had trouble with finishing games and these six players could be some trouble.

Missouri Quarterback, Brady Cook

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs away from a Kansas State defender during a game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, on Sept. 10, 2022.

Cook has 11 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns this season. Last week against New Mexico State he totaled 322 yards and three passing touchdowns. He’s a real dual-threat.

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III

Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) runs for a touchdown as New Mexico State Aggies defensive back Linwood Crump (9) looks on during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Burden is a freshman and has established himself as one of the playmakers on these squad. He has seven total touchdowns (3 rushing; 4 receiving), which is second most on the team.

Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett

Nov 12, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Lovett leads Missouri in receiving yards with 716. The sophomore can put together a day of big plays if he can find a groove but he caught one pass last week against New Mexico State.

Missouri linebacker Ty’ron Hopper

Oct 8, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper (8) tackles Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Hopper is the playmaker on the defense, leading the team in tackles, third in sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. Keep an eye on No. 8.

Missouri defensive lineman, DJ Coleman

Oct 8, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive lineman DJ Coleman (7) forces Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) to fumble the ball during the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Coleman is currently on a six-game sack streak, which has put him as the scale leader on the team. Ironically, he didn’t have any sacks prior to his streak.

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies

A pass to Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) falls incomplete while he is covered by Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Ut Vs Missouri

Carlies is a big safety that covers the field. He leads the team in tackles and has led this Missouri secondary who is one of the better ones in the country.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire