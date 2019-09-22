Missouri Valley clinches challenge series vs. Big Sky

(STATS) - With a sweep of five games Saturday, the Missouri Valley Football Conference clinched its challenge series with the Big Sky Conference for the third straight season.

The Big Sky held a 3-1 lead going into the day's action, but the Valley surged to a 6-3 advantage with one remaining game in the Big Sky-MVFC Challenge next Saturday.

The MVFC won 5-3 in each of the first two seasons of the series.

2019 Big Sky-MVFC Challenge

Aug. 29: at Northern Arizona 37, Missouri State 23

Aug. 31: No. 25 Montana 31, at South Dakota 17

Sept. 7: at No. 11 Northern Iowa 34, Southern Utah 14

Sept. 14: No. 10 Montana State 23, at Western Illinois 14

Sept. 21: South Dakota 14, at Northern Colorado 6

Sept. 21: at No. 1 North Dakota State 27, No. 4 UC Davis 16

Sept. 21: at No. 9 Northern Iowa 13, Idaho State 6

Sept. 21: at No. 15 Illinois State 40, Northern Arizona 27

Sept. 21: at No. 3 South Dakota State 43, Southern Utah 7

Sept. 28: No. 9 Northern Iowa at No. 6 Weber State (potential new rankings on Monday)