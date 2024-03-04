The Indiana State Sycamores and Drake Bulldogs remain in the hunt for at-large NCAA tournament berths, but there's no guarantee, so both want to win Arch Madness.

Here is the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament schedule. All games are at Enterprise Center in St. Louis; times ET

*-Conference tournament seeding will be determined by NCAA NET rankings released on Monday, March 4

Thursday, March 7

Game 1: No. 9 seed Missouri State vs. No. 8 Murray State, 1 p.m.

G2: No. 12 Valparaiso vs. No. 5 Belmont* or Northern Iowa*, 3:30 p.m.

G3: No. 10 Evansville vs. No. 7 Illinois State, 7 p.m.

G4: No. 11 Illinois-Chicago vs. No. 6 Southern Illinois, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, March 8

G5: G1 winner vs. No. 1 Indiana State, 1 p.m.

G6: G2 winner vs. No. 4 Belmont* or Northern Iowa*, 3:30 p.m.

G7: G3 winner vs. No. 2 Drake, 7 p.m.

G8: G4 winner vs. No. 3 Bradley, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Semifinals

G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Sunday, March 10

Championship game, 2:10 p.m., CBS

Missouri Valley Conference basketball standings

Regular-season results

Team Conference Overall Indiana State 17-3 26-5 Drake 16-4 25-6 Bradley 13-7 21-10 Belmont* 12-8 19-12 Northern Iowa* 12-8 18-13 Southern Ill. 11-9 19-12 Illinois State 9-11 15-16 Murray State 9-11 12-19 Missouri State 8-12 16-15 Evansville 6-13 15-15 Ill.-Chicago 4-16 11-20 Valparaiso 3-17 7-24

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Missouri Valley Conference basketball tournament schedule, results