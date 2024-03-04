Missouri Valley Conference basketball tournament schedule, results
The Indiana State Sycamores and Drake Bulldogs remain in the hunt for at-large NCAA tournament berths, but there's no guarantee, so both want to win Arch Madness.
Here is the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament schedule. All games are at Enterprise Center in St. Louis; times ET
*-Conference tournament seeding will be determined by NCAA NET rankings released on Monday, March 4
Thursday, March 7
Game 1: No. 9 seed Missouri State vs. No. 8 Murray State, 1 p.m.
G2: No. 12 Valparaiso vs. No. 5 Belmont* or Northern Iowa*, 3:30 p.m.
G3: No. 10 Evansville vs. No. 7 Illinois State, 7 p.m.
G4: No. 11 Illinois-Chicago vs. No. 6 Southern Illinois, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, March 8
G5: G1 winner vs. No. 1 Indiana State, 1 p.m.
G6: G2 winner vs. No. 4 Belmont* or Northern Iowa*, 3:30 p.m.
G7: G3 winner vs. No. 2 Drake, 7 p.m.
G8: G4 winner vs. No. 3 Bradley, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 9
Semifinals
G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Sunday, March 10
Championship game, 2:10 p.m., CBS
Missouri Valley Conference basketball standings
Regular-season results
Team
Conference
Overall
Indiana State
17-3
26-5
Drake
16-4
25-6
Bradley
13-7
21-10
Belmont*
12-8
19-12
Northern Iowa*
12-8
18-13
Southern Ill.
11-9
19-12
Illinois State
9-11
15-16
Murray State
9-11
12-19
Missouri State
8-12
16-15
Evansville
6-13
15-15
Ill.-Chicago
4-16
11-20
Valparaiso
3-17
7-24
Missouri Valley basketball tournament tickets
