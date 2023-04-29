Which Missouri Valley basketball players are in the NCAA transfer portal? Here's the list

The transfer portal has changed the face of college basketball. Every year, dozens of athletes move between teams.

The Missouri Valley Conference is no different.

Led by Bradley big man Rienk Mast — rated as the No. 2 player in the portal by highly regarded college basketball analytics site EvanMiya.com and No. 6 by CBS Sports early on in portal season — there have been nearly 50 Valley players to put their names in the portal.

Of the six players named to the 2022-23 first-team All-MVC squad, only Player of the Year Tucker DeVries (Drake) remains with his team. The other five are gone:

Marcus Domask, SIU (portal), Ben Krikke, Valpo (portal), Rienk Mast, Bradley (portal), Roman Penn, Drake (no more eligibility), Ben Sheppard, Belmont (declared for NBA Draft).

Here are the MVC players in the portal as of the evening of Saturday, April 29, listed by team.

We will update the list as it changes. A school listed in parentheses after player's name indicates he's chosen that as his new team.

Belmont

The Bruins have been hit hardest by the NCAA transfer portal among MVC teams so far. The Bruins have lost four players: point guard EJ Bellinger (Tennessee State), center Even Brauns, forward Frank Jukubicek and forward Michael Shanks (Tennessee State). And star Ben Sheppard has announced he's entering the NBA Draft.

Bradley

All-MVC center Rienk Mast has entered the portal. UPDATE: Mast announced on April 12 he has chosen Nebraska as his new team. Backup point guard Pop Weathers entered the portal on Friday, March 24. Starting wing Zek Montgomery (Rhode Island) entered the portal on Tuesday, March 28. Guard Ville Tahvanainen opted out of his fifth year to turn pro, while BU also lost Ja'Shon Henry when his eligibility expired.

Drake

Bulldogs backup point guard Okay Djamgouz (Maine) and forwards Bryceson Burns and Issa Samake entered the portal. The Bulldogs are also losing three key players in Roman Penn, Garrett Sturtz and DJ Wilkins, all aging out.

Forward Antoine Smith Jr., reserve shooting guard Blaise Beauchamp and forward Trey Hall went into the portal. They were followed into the portal on March 24 by shooting guard Matus Malovec (Eastern Florida State College), shooting guard Chris Moncrief, forward Preston Phillips, shooting guard Zaveion Chism-Okoh, point guard Gabe Spinelli. Point guard Logan McIntire (Kentucky Wesleyan) entered the portal on March 28.

Illinois-Chicago

The Flames lost point guard Jalen Jackson (Purdue Fort Wayne) and star shooting guard Jace Carter (16.6 points per game, signed with Texas A&M), shooting guard Damaria Franklin (Memphis) and point guard Shaun Williams.

Illinois State

The Redbirds lost forward Joe Petrakis (Western Illinois), forward Liam McChesney, reserve forward Alston Andrews, shooting guard Jayden Johnson and center Alex Kotov.

Indiana State

Shooting guard Zach Hobbs, shooting guard Cameron Crawford (Marshall), point guard Rob Martin (Southeast Missouri State), shooting guard Isaac Holmes.

Missouri State

The Bears have lost starting forward Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco) and center Dawson Carper and forward Jonathan Dunn.

Forward Kenny White Jr., who started more than half the Racers' games, entered the transfer portal. D.J. Burns, 6-7 forward (Youngstown State). Shooting guard Braxton Stacker. Guard Jaxson Edwards. Small forward Marlon Lestin.

Point guard Dalton Banks (Illinois State) and all-MVC forward Marcus Domask (Illinois, and also entering NBA Draft) and all-MVC guard Lance Jones (Purdue), shooting guard Foster Wonders (Green Bay).

Valparaiso

All-Missouri Valley Conference center Ben Krikke (Iowa), point guard Preston Ruedinger (Green Bay), point guard Cam Palesse (Canisius) and power forward Maximus Nelson (Purdue Fort Wayne).

