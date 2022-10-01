Missouri Tigers vs. top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs: prediction, TV, odds for Saturday game

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Faurot Field

TV: SEC Network

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Line: Georgia by 28 1/2

On a day Missouri will recognize the career of former longtime head football coach Gary Pinkel, who has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, the Tigers face a daunting task in top-ranked Georgia.

The Bulldogs were underwhelming in last week’s 39-22 victory over Kent State. But that’s what happens when a team commits three turnovers and gets burned by a fake punt. Georgia still owned a 529-281 edge in total yards.

The Bulldogs lost four first-place votes in the AP poll. But this is still the same team that obliterated Oregon and South Carolina. Expect a more focused UGA team in Columbia Saturday.

As for the Tigers, there’s no telling how they’ll react to last weekend’s devastating loss at Auburn. Mizzou should be brimming with confidence coming off a road victory. Instead, the Tigers found ways to lose at the end of regulation and overtime and now need to summon their collective energy to have a chance in this one.

On the plus side for Missouri, the defense continues to impress, and slowing down Georgia seems a more likely scenario than piling up points against the Bulldogs.

Twice in Eli Drinkwitz’s three years as MU’s coach, the Tigers have been bigger underdogs. Alabama was a 29-point favorite in 2020, and Georgia was a 39-point favorite last season. Mizzou covered both times. Look for that to happen again.

Prediction: Georgia 33-10

Last game prediction: Missouri 24, Auburn 20

2022 record on picks: 3-1

2022 record against the spread: 2-1