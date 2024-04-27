Missouri Tigers’ Ty’Ron Hopper selected by Green Bay Packers in NFL Draft Friday

Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Ty’Ron Hopper became the second MU football player selected on day two of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Hopper was picked 91st overall in Round 3 by the Green Bay Packers on Friday night.

He follows defensive lineman Darius Robinson (Arizona Cardinals, 27th overall in Round 1) and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Detroit Lions, 61st overall) as NFL-bound Tigers from this past season’s 11-win team.

Hopper earned a 5.94 prospect grade in this year’s NFL Combine, putting him in the “average backup or special-teamer” category, per the NFL’s scoring system.

Here’s what NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Hopper recently:

“An off-ball linebacker with length, speed and agility, Hopper is lacking in field vision and instincts. He can be a step late to diagnose play design and has moments where he looks lost in coverage.

“Hopper has sideline-to-sideline range and plenty of physicality to hit what needs to be hit. There are holes in his game that can be exploited, but he has traits and should get a chance as an NFL backup with special teams value.”