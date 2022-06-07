Missouri Tigers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Missouri Tigers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Kris Abrams-Draine, CB Jr.

He’s not all that big, and he has only had one good year as a defensive back after moving over from receiver, but until the star recruits rise up, the 5-11, 178-pound junior should be the team’s best pro prospect.

He made 37 tackles last year with three interceptions, seven broken up passes, and with one recovered fumble – and he’s just getting started.

Trajan Jeffcoat, DE Sr.

6-4, 277. 64 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 17 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 TD in three seasons

Isaiah McGuire, DE Sr.

6-4, 272. 77 tackles, 9 sacks, 18 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 1 broken up passes in three seasons

Luther Burden, WR Fr.

5-11, 210. Superstar recruit who could’ve gone anywhere, he caught 71 passes for 1,174 yards and 20 touchdowns last season in high school and returned eight punts for scores.

Harrison Mevis, PK Jr.

5-11, 257. One of the best kickers in college football – 37-of-42 field goals (88%), 68 extra points, 167 points in two seasons. 2021 First Team All-SEC.

Javon Foster, OT Sr.

6-5, 320. Veteran lineman starting for a second straight season at left tackle after serving as a key reserve in his first two years.

Ty'Ron Hopper, LB Jr.

6-2, 220. 77 tackles, 3 sacks, 9.5 TFL, 2 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble in three years at Florida.

Martez Manuel, S Sr.

6-0, 207. 145 tackles, 1 INT, 8 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, 7 sacks, 15 TFL in three seasons

Jaylon Carlies, S Jr.

6-3, 215. 75 tackles, 4 INT (all last season), 1 forced fumble, 3 TFL in two seasons

Brady Cook, QB Soph.

6-2, 203. 52-of-65 (80%), 417 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 82 rushing yards, 1 TD in seven games

