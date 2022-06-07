Missouri Tigers Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Missouri Tigers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Missouri season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Missouri Tigers Preview

Head Coach: Eliah Drinkwitz, 3rd year at Missouri, 11-12

4th year overall (23-13), 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 6-7, Conference: 3-5

Missouri Tigers Preview 2022

This is a good program that needs to get great fast.

In just the SEC East, Florida is about to rocket back up, Tennessee is becoming dangerous, South Carolina has some momentum, Kentucky is rock solid, and Georgia just won the national championship. However …

42-43.

Ever since losing the 2014 SEC Championship to Alabama, that’s what Missouri is – a decidedly mediocre 42-43.

Now, that’s partly due to living the SEC lifestyle. There aren’t a ton of bad losses in the bunch – even when the offense totally fell off the map in 2015 and the team went 4-8 in 2016 – but it’s been hard to bust out of this rut.

There was a time when Mizzou’s offense was a differentiating factor, and the program has been great at winning the games they’re supposed to – one borderline-unforgivable bowl loss aside – but outside of a strong road win over Florida in 2018 there haven’t been a whole lot of big, splashy moments.

But that’s living in the SEC. You can do lots of good things, and you can have a big, splashy recruiting class that might be your best ever, and it gets thrown on the pile with everyone else in the conference.

Yeah, Alabama would jump off a building if its recruiting class was Missouri’s, but it really was a good haul of talent for head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. Now in Year Three, the program has to start busting through to look like it at least belongs in the SEC top ten.

The defense has to be far stronger, especially against the run. The offense needs to be better against the good teams, and there needs to be a little muscle flexing, especially after the way last year ended with the bowl loss.

Missouri Tigers Preview 2022: Offense, Defense NEXT

Missouri Tigers Preview 2022: Offense

It was this simple. The Army bowl loss aside, the offense was great against the average teams, and the Mizzou won. It didn’t do enough against the good teams, and Mizzou lost.

In the regular season, Missouri was 5-0 when it got to 400 yards and 1-6 when it didn’t. The running game was inconsistent, the passing attack fell off late in the year, and there wasn’t any downfield threat whatsoever.

There are some massive changes being made, and it’s going to take all of fall camp to figure it out – and it’s almost all positive, starting with …

The quarterback situation is unsettled, but stronger. Connor Bazelak was fine, but replaceable – now he’s at Indiana. Brady Cook was the No. 2 who stepped in and was solid against Army, and Tyler Macon is a good prospect.

On the way is superstar recruit Sam Horn to make some noise – he’s the most talented one of the bunch. Mizzou didn’t get transfer JT Daniels from Georgia, but Mississippi State’s Jack Abraham is coming in to throw yet another option into the mix.

The receiving corps is even more interesting. Leading yardage receiver Tauskie Dove is back after coming up with 576 yards on 38 grabs, and Dominic Lovett is a rising star who got his feet wet.

That’s fine, but the corps is all about super-recruit Luther Burden – the coaching staff is going to get the ball in his hands as many ways as possible.

Tyler Badie led the team in rushing and receiving. Mizzou doesn’t have another back like him, but Nathaniel Peat is a solid veteran and kick returner from Stanford. He’ll be the lead back, but the Tigers will likely work in a slew of other backs in a rotation.

The offensive line will be a work in progress. It was good for the ground game and great in pass protection, but it allowed a few too many plays behind the line. Javon Foster is a good left tackle to work around, and senior Hyrin White is a reliable right tackle. The interior will come together, helped by Buffalo transfer Bence Polgar pushing for the center gig.

Missouri Tigers Preview 2022: Defense

The defense needs to do a whole lot more. It was the second-worst overall in the SEC, it was dead last in the conference against the run, it got pounded on too easily, and it allowed 24 or more in every game but the 24-23 win over Florida.

There’s hope for a big improvement with a few good gets from the transfer portal to go along with a slew of veterans who should be ready to do more. It starts for new defensive coordinator Blake Baker with …

No, Missouri doesn’t have the best defensive end tandem in the SEC, but it’s got a great one with Trajan Jeffcoat and Isaiah McGuire two fantastic veterans who’ll get behind the line. There’s decent toughness inside and a new potential interior pass rushing star in Oklahoma State’s Jayden Jernigan.

Florida transfer Ty’Ron Hopper should be the team’s leading tackler in the middle of the linebacking corps, and Chad Bailey will fill the stat sheet from his spot on the weakside.

The secondary has the guys. They just need to be healthy. Kris Abrams-Draine is a future NFL starter. He’ll own one corner job, and Ennis Rakestraw will be on the other side once he’s back from a knee injury.

The safeties are there, but their roles might change depending on how fall camp goes. Clemson transfer Joseph Charleston adds good size and experience to the defensive backfield, Martez Manuel is the team’s leading returning tacklers, and Jaylon Carlies was the team’s No. 3 tackler last season.

Missouri Tigers: Keys To The Season, Top Game, Top Transfer, Fun Stats NEXT

Missouri Tigers: Keys To The Season, Top Game, Top Transfer, Fun Stats

Missouri Tigers: Key To The 2022 Offense

Hit more downfield pass plays, and start winning again when the running game works.



The Missouri offense struggled to consistently crank up the big plays with the passing attack. Things had slipped after losing Drew Lock, but the 10.1 yards per reception were the lowest since the 2010 team only averaged 10.6 yards per grab.

With the addition of top recruit Luther Burden and with a new quarterback situation, things should open up a bit.

And then there’s the ground game – the team needs to take advantage of the times when it works.

Missouri was 13-0 from the start of the 2019 season when it ran for 180 yards or more, and then came the loss to Arkansas despite running for 251 yards, and that was followed up by the bowl loss to Army after running for 195.

Hitting the downfield plays should help the ground game, and vice versa.

And on the flip side …

Missouri Tigers: Key To The 2022 Defense

Be better against the run.



Missouri has been been steadily worse against the run over the last four years, allowing 3.7 yards per carry in 2018, to 3.77 in 2019, to 4.53 in 2020, to 5.32 last season.

Of course Army was able to get past 200 yards on the ground, and getting pounded on by Texas A&M and Georgia wasn’t bad, but the Tigers were ripped up by SE Missouri State and Vanderbilt.

Kentucky rolled for 341 yards, and Tennessee did whatever it wanted running for 458 yards and 7.7 yards per pop.

Missouri gave up over 200 rushing yards seven times last year and nine times in the last 15 games. That comes after a stretch of allowing fewer than 200 10 times in 11 games.

Missouri Tigers: Key Player To The 2022 Season

WR Luther Burden, Fr.

Let’s just throw even more pressure on a freshman who’s already being considered one of the best players in the SEC and sure-thing future NFL star.

The all-around big-time playmaker is supposed to step right in and give the Missouri offense a spark. He doesn’t have to be a volume-catch No. 1 target, and he doesn’t have to be fitted for his Hall of Fame jacket after one season, but if he comes close to living up the hype and can be a home run hitting threat, everything changes for the attack.

Missouri Tigers: Key Transfer

LB Ty’Ron Hopper, Jr.

The Tigers did just fine with its last big linebacker transfer. Blaze Alldredge went from being a huge tackler for three years at Rice to leading the way with 89 tackles with 4.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss for Mizzou.

Hopper wasn’t as good at Florida as Alldredge was at Rice, but he’s a fast middle linebacker who should get all over the field.

Missouri Key Game To The 2022 Season

at Florida, Oct. 8

It was a huge moment last season when Missouri survived at home against the Gators for a 24-23 win. This time around it’s a gateway game to the second half of the season.

The Tigers have to deal with Auburn on the road and Georgia at home – at best they’re 1-1 in the SEC before the trip to Gainesville.

With road games at South Carolina and Tennessee still to deal with, along with tough home dates against Kentucky and Arkansas, the season might be made or broken by what Mizzou can do here.

Missouri Tigers: 2021 Fun Stats

– Missouri 3rd Quarter Scoring: 59 – 4th Quarter Scoring 109

– 4th Down Conversions: Opponents 18-of-23 (78%) – Missouri 11-of-19 (58%)

– Fumbles: Opponents 10 (lost 5) – Missouri 5 (lost 2)

Missouri Tigers Season Prediction, What Will Happen NEXT

Missouri Tigers Season Prediction, What Will Happen

So how much do you believe that things are different now?

There’s certainly a huge upgrade at the talent level in a few spots thanks to the latest recruiting class, there are plenty of veterans to work around, and there’s a general feeling that things are about to crank up and the program doesn’t continue to be so …

Predictable.

Of course, predictability is great if you’re trying to figure out win totals, but really, is Missouri ready to start beating good teams?

Set The Missouri Tigers Regular Season Win Total At … 6

Back to the predictability – for the most part, Mizzou doesn’t lose to teams it should beat.

It should take care of Louisiana Tech, Abilene Christian, New Mexico State, and a home game against Vanderbilt – and it’s coming after a week off – for a rock-solid base of four wins.

And then this gets tricky.

Of course Missouri should be able to be able to come up with at least two wins out of the other eight games, right?

There’s no Alabama to face. There’s no Texas A&M, or Ole Miss, or Mississippi State. But the annual date against Arkansas is hardly easy now, and the Auburn game is on the road.

At Kansas State, at Florida, at South Carolina, at Tennessee – Missouri will probably be the underdog in all four games. Georgia and Kentucky are the other home games.

Yeah, Missouri will get at least two wins out of all that and go bowling, but it’s not going to be a breeze.

