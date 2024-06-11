Missouri Tigers land two more 2025 football commitments. Here are the latest names

Eli Drinkwitz has had a busy week of recruiting, and it’s only Tuesday.

But the busyness has certainly paid off for Drinkwitz’s squad with two prospects committing to Mizzou in as many days.

The latest commitment, three-star safety Dyllon Williams out of Demopolis, Alabama, announced his decision to head to Columbia in a social media video on Tuesday.

Williams chose Mizzou over several other SEC and Power Five offers, including from Kentucky, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. He also had an offer from Cincinnati.

A 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety, Williams is the ninth commit for Mizzou’s 2025 class. He is ranked No. 63 at his position according to 247Sports.

Williams’ commitment comes just one day after Mizzou landed four-star offensive line prospect Henry Fenuku out of North Crowley HS in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fenuku, a 6-foot-4 and 295-pound offensive lineman, received 29 offers after just three years playing football. He is the No. 21-ranked interior offensive line prospect per 247Sports. On3’s “Industry Composite” ranking lists him as a four-star prospect.

Originally from Ghana, Fenuku grew up playing soccer before making the move to football. His reported offer list includes names of several prominent Power Five schools, including Florida State and Ohio State, along with several SEC schools in Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Williams and Fenuku now join a 2025 class ranked 19th in the nation and 10th in the SEC, according to On3. The class of nine recruits is headlined by On3 five-star quarterback Matt Zollers, with four four-stars and four three-stars in the mix.