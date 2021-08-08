Missouri Tigers to hire first woman as athletic director, Desiree Reed-Francois: report

Missouri appears to have its new athletic director.

Desiree Reed-Franciois, who has spent the previous five years as athletic director at Nevada-Las Vegas, is expected to be named Mizzou’s athletic director, according to Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel.

Reed-Francois, 49, will replace Jim Sterk, who agreed to step down from the position last month. She’ll become the Tigers’ first woman athletic director.

Before UNLV, Reed-Francois served as deputy director of athletics at Virginia Tech and oversaw the football program. There, she served with athletic director Whit Babcock, who had been Missouri’s associate AD from 2007-11.

In April, Reed-Franciois signed a four-year extension with the Runnin’ Rebels and her base salary was increased to $420,000.

At the time, UNLV president Mark Whitfield praised her leadership.

“Under Desiree’s focused leadership, our student-athletes are performing better than ever in the classroom, the culture is one of integrity and professionalism, and she’s driving innovation in marketing, fundraising, and the overall fan experience,” Whitfield said in a news release.

When Reed-Francois was hired at UNLV in 2017 she was the first Hispanic woman to serve as an athletic director of Football Bowl Subdivision program. She is the daughter of a Mexican mother and English father.

Reed-Francois is a graduate of UCLA, where she competed on the rowing team. She has worked in athletic administration at San Francisco, Cal, San Jose State, Santa Clara and Fresno State before taking leadership roles at Tennessee as deputy AD, Cincinnati as senior associated AD and Virginia Tech.

At Tennessee, Reed-Francois was on the committee that hired Cuonzo Martin, now Mizzou’s men’s basketball coach.