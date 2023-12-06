Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz awarded SEC Coach of the Year

COLUMBIA, Mo. — On the heels of winning the AP All-SEC Coach of the Year, the SEC announced Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz as its conference Coach of the Year.

Drinkwitz is the first Tigers coach to receive this honor since Gary Pinkel in 2014, which is also the last time Missouri earned double-digit wins until this season.

Under his lead, Mizzou put together a 10-2 regular season record and has the program sitting at No. 9 in the country heading into a matchup with No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

It is just the sixth time in school history that MU has won ten games during the regular season.

The Tigers took down old Big 12 rival Kansas State in the non-conference before winning six of their eight SEC matchups to solidify their first-ever New Year’s Six Bowl appearance.

They went to the Cotton Bowl in 2014 under Pinkel, but that was the season before the NY6 and College Football Playoff were instituted.

The runner-up to Georgia in the SEC East has yet to trail at halftime of a game this season.

The Tigers will look to continue that trend against the Buckeyes on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.

