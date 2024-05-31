Missouri Tigers football announces two more game times for nonconference schedule

Fans can continue to mark their calendars this offseason with some new updates to Mizzou football’s 2024 schedule.

ESPN and the Southeastern Conference released two more kickoff times on Thursday for the upcoming season: Mizzou’s nonconference matchups against Buffalo and Boston College.

The Tigers have three nonconference home games to open the season. The season opener against Murray State, with kickoff announced in April for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, is followed by another night game at Faurot Field, when the Tigers host Buffalo.

Kickoff was announced for Saturday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m., airing on ESPN+ and the SEC Network.

Week 3 will be an early start for Mizzou, with Boston College kicking off on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11:45 a.m. on the SEC Network.

The Tigers will close out a four-game stretch at Faurot Field with their SEC opener against Vanderbilt on Sept. 21 before taking a trip to College Station for their first road game on Oct. 5 against Texas A&M. Their final nonconference game is slated for the following week against UMass on Oct. 12.

Mizzou 2024 football schedule

Game 1: vs. Murray State (Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m.)

Game 2: vs. Buffalo (Sept. 7 at 6 p.m)

Game 3: vs. Boston College (Sept. 14 at 11:45 a.m.)

Game 4: vs. Vanderbilt (Sept. 21)

Game 5: at Texas A&M (Oct. 5)

Game 6: at UMass (Oct. 12)

Game 7: vs Auburn (Oct. 19)

Game 8: at Alabama (Oct. 26)

Game 9: vs Oklahoma (Nov. 9)

Game 10: at South Carolina (Nov. 16)

Game 11: at Mississippi State (Nov. 23)

Game 12: vs Arkansas (Nov. 30)

More schedule news will be announced in the coming weeks.