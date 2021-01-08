Missouri and Clemson each pause activities, postpone games due to COVID-19 protocol

Missouri paused team activities on Friday due to COVID-19 protocol. (AP/Rogelio V. Solis)

No. 13 Missouri paused team activities and postponed their game against LSU on Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols, the school announced on Friday.

Missouri did not specify why it had paused activities, nor did it say whether a player or coach had actually tested positive for the coronavirus. They were set to host LSU on Saturday night.

The Tigers are slated to take on Vanderbilt on Tuesday and Texas A&M next Saturday, though both of those games are now in question.

"This continues to be a challenging time across the college basketball landscape, and it is important that we prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes first and foremost," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said in a statement. "In laying out the schedule, the SEC has allowed for a week at the end of the season for the possibility that games would be cancelled, and we look forward to hosting LSU at a later date. Once we can return to competition safely, we will do so."

Clemson postpones two games over COVID-19 test

Just like Missouri, No. 19 Clemson is now also on pause.

The Tigers postponed their next two games after a positive test was discovered in the program, the ACC announced on Friday. It is unclear whether the positive test came from a player, coach or staff member.

Clemson was set to take on North Carolina on Saturday and then Syracuse on Tuesday. Syracuse and North Carolina will play each other instead on Tuesday, as their initial matchup on Jan. 2 was also postponed.

The two programs are just the latest to have to shut down temporarily due to the coronavirus, which is raging throughout the country like never before.

There have been nearly 22 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States since the pandemic began, according to The New York Times, and the country is averaging more than 237,000 cases a day over the past week, an all-time high. There were more than 4,100 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday alone, too, which is also a single-day record.

More from Yahoo Sports: