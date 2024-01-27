Missouri swept by South Carolina in the regular season series 72-64.

Missouri's Sean East II, right, shoots past South Carolina's Ta'Lon Cooper, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. South Carolina won 71-69 in overtime. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Missouri basketball once again showed signs of promise but ended its two-game road trip winless as it fell at South Carolina 72-64.

The Tigers possessed an early lead and overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half but couldn't close the deal as they fall to 8-12 and 0-7 in the Southeastern Conference.

The offensive struggles arose against the SEC's No. 1 defense as Missouri made a season low two 3-pointers while the Gamecocks (17-3, 5-2) knocked down 10 of their own.

Here are three takeaways from the Tigers loss on Saturday.

The start of the second half showed what this team can be

Starting with a positive, this game could have been long over at halftime.

South Carolina's Ta'lon Cooper knocked down a jumper with three seconds to go in the half, which electrified the crowd and put the Gamecocks up ten going into the break.

But Missouri came out with fire and poise to open up the second stanza. A dunk by Jordan Butler to kick off the half started a run that gave the Tigers momentum. After a 4-0 run by Sean East, Nick Honor splashed a 3-pointer pulling the Tigers within a point.

Following a missed jumper by Collin Murray-Boyles, an East rebound led to a transition score by Tamar Bates. In three minutes, the Tigers 11-0 run gave them their first lead since the 18-minute mark in the first half.

Unfortunately for the Tigers there were still 18 minutes left to play. That timespan was filled with inconsistencies on the offensive end. The opening of the second half though showed what this team is like when it is all put together.

The Bates and East show

Only two players tallied double-figures for the Tigers, Sean East II and Tamar Bates.

East with his specialty of soft touches and floaters led the way for Missouri. He finished with a team high 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting and 7-of-7 from the free throw line. He also added a team-high seven assists.

Bates was electric with his ability to drive and finish at the rim. He tallied 16 points making it nine straight games where he's reached double-figures. Coming into the contest, Bates was the only player in Division I to shoot 50% from the field, 40% from behind the arc and 90% from the free-throw line.

But the problem that no one else stepped up to contribute on the offensive end, which has been a consistent issue all season. Noah Carter and Nick Honor combined for just 15 points. No other Tiger had more than five, which belonged to Connor Vanover.

Once again, Missouri had no answer for B.J Mack

B.J Mack once again took it to the Tigers.

The 6-foot-8, 270-pound forward exhibited his versatility on the offensive end for the Gamecocks. He went 2-of-4 from behind the arc, but did most of his damage inside the paint while drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line. When both teams went into the locker room after the first half, Mack had 15 points through 20 minutes.

Mack finished with 21 points and knocked down seven of the Gamecocks free throws.

Mack was key in the Gamecocks victory at Mizzou Arena on Jan. 13. The transfer from Wofford scored 21 against the Tigers in a 71-69 overtime victory.

Up Next

Missouri will return home on Wednesday to face Arkansas. The game will be shown on the SEC Network at 7:30 PM.

