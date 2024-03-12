Missouri State sophomore N.J. Benson first to enter transfer portal after Dana Ford firing

Missouri State basketball player N.J. Benson posted on social media that he will enter the transfer portal.

Benson, a sophomore who started 23 games for the Bears this season, made his announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday evening.

"With recent coaching staff changes and redefined personal goals, I'd like to express my intentions to enter the transfer portal and explore new opportunities that will allow me to reach my fullest potential," Benson said. "The Springfield community is one that I'll never forget."

I would like to Thank God and to express my utmost gratitude to Missouri State, Coach Ford, my teammates and Bear fans who have provided me the love and support necessary to my growth as a person, as well as an athlete at MSU.



Benson is the first player to enter the transfer portal following Sunday's firing of head coach Dana Ford. It is likely more will follow.

The 6-foot-8 forward was one of the bright spots for the Bears and appears to be a promising player. He averaged 8.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. In the Bears' season-ending loss to Indiana State at Arch Madness on Friday, he scored 12 points with 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

Benson was considered one of the top recruits in Illinois in the 2022 class. The Mount Vernon native previously held offers from several Missouri Valley Conference schools including Bradley, Southern Illinois, Illinois State and Murray State.

