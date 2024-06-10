Missouri State looking for a new athletic director after departure of Kyle Moats

Missouri State will have a new athletic boss.

After 15 years in Springfield, Kyle Moats is moving on to Eastern Kentucky in the role of vice president and athletic director, the schools announced Monday.

One of his final acts at Missouri State was a big deal: the Bears switched conferences. Missouri State departs the Missouri Valley Conference, its home since 1990, for Conference USA for the 2025-26 school year.

Also, Moats last month hired former Missouri Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin to lead the Bears’ men’s basketball program. Martin was Missouri State’s head coach from 2008-11.

Moats also recently hired Joey Hawkins as baseball coach to replace Keith Guttin, who retired after 42 seasons and 1,396 victories.

In football, Moats inherited a program coached by Terry Allen, formerly head coach for the Kansas Jayhawks. Allen was replaced by former Missouri coach Dave Steckel, who was succeeded in 2020 by Bobby Petrino. Ryan Beard is coming off a 4-7 record in his first season.

Missouri State’s athletic budget grew from $14 million to $31 million during Moats’ tenure.