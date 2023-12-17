Missouri State Lady Bears rally to beat Wichita State

The Missouri State women's basketball team rebounded from a six-point deficit at halftime en route to a win over a former conference rival.

Missouri State (4-3) rallied for a 72-65 win over Wichita State (4-7) on Saturday afternoon at Great Southern Bank Arena.

The trio of Kennedy Taylor, Jade Masogayo and Indya Green combined for 40 points and 23 rebounds.

Wichita State shot 68% in the first half before being held to 34.8% in the second. Taylor made two layups out of the break with Masogayo hitting a jumper to quickly tie the game.

More: Missouri State's late-game collapse at Tulsa wasn't that surprising. That's a problem.

The teams went back and forth until it was tied at 55 with 7:26 left in the fourth quarter. The Shockers only made two shots from the field for the remainder of the game. Stokes scored 10 of her 21 points to close out the victory while making 7 of 12 shots from the field.

Taylor finished the game with 18 points and five boards. Green added 12 points and 14 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.

Missouri State will stay at home and host the Lady Bear Classic at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Lady Bears will play BYU on Wednesday and Western Kentucky on Thursday with both games scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m.

