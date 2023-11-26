Missouri State Lady Bears blown out at Oklahoma State

Missouri State was limited to just six points in the second quarter and it was routed during its trip to Oklahoma State on Sunday afternoon.

An 82-51 loss to the Cowgirls (3-3) returned the Lady Bears (2-2) to .500 this season. They will return home Friday for a 6:30 p.m. game against Tulane.

The two appeared to be headed toward a competitive game after trailing only by three at the end of the first quarter. A 19-0 run by the Cowgirls before halftime helped put them up by 23 while putting the game out of reach.

Missouri State scored six points in the second quarter on 2 of 14 shooting. Oklahoma State was 7 of 10 with five makes from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma State led by as many as 36 late in the fourth quarter. Five different Cowgirls scored in double figures with Anna Asi scoring 24 points. The team shot 55.8% from the field.

The Lady Bears were led by Laci Stokes who scored 14 points on 4 of 9 shooting. No other Lady Bear scored in double figures as the team went a combined 28.3% from the field.

