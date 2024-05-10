Missouri State jumps in football class, leaving Missouri Valley for Conference USA

Missouri State is leaving the Missouri Valley Conference for a more football-centric league.

The Bears will join Conference USA starting with the 2025-26 school year. The move means Missouri State will depart the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and join a league that is part of the Group of Five, with access to the College Football Playoff and bowl games.

“The institution boasts a great tradition in athletics and academics that will strengthen and further position our membership for long term success in the national landscape,” Conference USA commissioner Judy MacLeod said.

Missouri State will become the 12th member of CUSA, joining the likes of Louisiana Tech, New Mexico State, Liberty and UTEP. And Missouri will have its second school playing football at the FBS (formerly Division I-A) level.

Louisiana Tech in Ruston, Louisiana, is the closest school to Missouri State at 383 miles.

Playing up in football classification has financial benefits ... and additional costs. Missouri State will be able to add 22 football scholarships, plus there will be greater travel for all teams in the new conference.

“This move will absolutely open doors for us,” Bears athletic director Kyle Moats said. “For our student-athletes, they will have less bus travel and more flights, which will get them back to campus in a safer and more-timely manner. They will also have more financial resources at their disposal for cost of attendance, Alston funds and a more strategic presence in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space.”

Missouri State joined the Missouri Valley Football Conference, originally known as the Gateway Conference, in 1985 and won league championships in 1989, 1990 and 2020. The Bears also participated in the FCS playoffs in 2021.

The Bears joined the Missouri Valley Conference for other sports, including basketball, in 1990.

Last season, Conference USA sent four teams to bowl games. League champion Liberty played in the Fiesta Bowl.

Conference USA membership:

Florida International

Jacksonville State

Liberty

Louisiana Tech

Middle Tennessee State

New Mexico State

Sam Houston State

Texas-El Paso (UTEP)

Western Kentucky

Kennesaw State

Delaware (joining 2025-26)

Missouri State (joining 2025-26)