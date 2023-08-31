Missouri State football vs. Kansas: How to watch, stream, listen to Friday game

Missouri State will open its 2023 college football season on Friday night to take on the resurging Kansas Jayhawks.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawerence, Kansas. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Friday will feature the debut of new MSU head coach Ryan Beard as he replaces Bobby Petrino who is now the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. Beard was the Bears' defensive coordinator before receiving the promotion and he's kept most of the MSU staff that has been with the program since 2020.

Missouri State will have a new look on offense as it plans to go with a two-quarterback attack after declining to name a starter following the graduation of Jason Shelley, who was one of the best quarterbacks to come through the school. Defensively, there will be familiar names but the Bears have a lot to replace in the secondary.

Kansas is entering its third season under Lance Leipold who has restored hope into what had been a bottom-tier FBS program. Injuries set the Jayhawks back after a hot start to last season but they will have the opportunity to go to back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2007-08 and only the second time in the program's history.

The Jayhawks feature the Big 12's Preseason Offensive Player of the Year at quarterback (Jalon Daniels) and plenty of firepower on offense. With a revamped defense, the Jayhawks hope that side of the ball will help them finish better than ninth in the Big 12 as they are predicted to do.

Kansas will pay Missouri State a $450,000 guaranteed payment for playing the game.

How to watch Missouri State football vs. Kansas

